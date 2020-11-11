All Times Eastern



Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Semifinal Playoff Game 3

KT Twins at Doosan Bears — ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Thursday)

College Football

Week 11

MACtion

Eastern Michigan at Ball State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Western Michigan — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Florida at South Carolina — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Football

The Spring League

Week 3

Blues vs. Generals — FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Wednesday at the Masters — ESPN, noon

Wednesday at the Masters — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Best Lessons Ever: Masters Champions — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2015 — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2019 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

2019 Masters Film — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

XFC 43

Bantamweights, Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

Faria vs. Soukhamthath — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove Live — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: Cy Young Awards — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Cy Young Awards — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2020 NBA Mock Draft — ESPN, 7 p.m.

2020 NBA Pick ‘Em Draft Challenge — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Get to Know: 2020 Draft Prospects — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Transformation — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2020 Week 9 — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Spain — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

]The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Army-Navy — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SC Featured: The Return — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Sofia Open, Arena Armeec Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria

Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Euro Qualifiers

UEFA Euro Qualifiers Preview Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m,