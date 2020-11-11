All Times Eastern
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Semifinal Playoff Game 3
KT Twins at Doosan Bears — ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
College Football
Week 11
MACtion
Eastern Michigan at Ball State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Western Michigan — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Women’s
Florida at South Carolina — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
Football
The Spring League
Week 3
Blues vs. Generals — FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Wednesday at the Masters — ESPN, noon
Wednesday at the Masters — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.
Best Lessons Ever: Masters Champions — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.
Masters Highlights: 2015 — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Masters Highlights: 2019 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
2019 Masters Film — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
XFC 43
Bantamweights, Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA
Faria vs. Soukhamthath — NBCSN, 9 p.m.
MLB
Hot Stove Live — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: Cy Young Awards — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Cy Young Awards — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
NASCAR
Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
2020 NBA Mock Draft — ESPN, 7 p.m.
2020 NBA Pick ‘Em Draft Challenge — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
Get to Know: 2020 Draft Prospects — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Films Presents: Transformation — FS1, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Turning Point: 2020 Week 9 — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Men’s International Friendly, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands vs. Spain — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.
Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon
]The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Stories We’ve Told: Army-Navy — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
SC Featured: The Return — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
In Play — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Tennis
ATP Tour
Sofia Open, Arena Armeec Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria
Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
UEFA Euro Qualifiers
UEFA Euro Qualifiers Preview Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m,