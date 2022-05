All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 8

Richmond Tigers vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Brisbane Lions vs. West Coast Eagles — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Essendon Bombers vs. Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 33

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

College Baseball

Florida at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona at USC — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Irvine — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Tournament

2nd Round, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores Main Public Beach, Gulf Shores, AL

USC vs. Florida Atlantic — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Loyola Marymount vs. Florida State — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

UCLA vs. LSU — ESPNU, noon

TCU vs. Georgia State — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Elimination Games, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores Main Public Beach, Gulf Shores, AL

USC/Florida Atlantic loser vs. Loyola Marymount/Florida State loser — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

UCLA/LSU loser vs. TCU/Georgia State loser — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores Main Public Beach, Gulf Shores, AL

USC/Florida State winner vs. Loyola Marymount/Florida State winner — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

UCLA/LSU winner vs. TCU/Georgia State winner — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Patriot League Tournament

Semifinals, Nickerson Field, Boston University, Boston, MA

Lehigh vs. Boston University — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Loyola (MD) vs. Army — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Big Ten Tournament

Semifinals, Shi Stadium, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Louisville at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

BYU at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

BYU at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship

Knockout Round

Semifinals, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Mexico vs. Puerto Rico — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:50 p.m.

United States vs. Canada — FS2, 6:50 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 1

Budapest to Visegrád — beIN Sports Xtra, 10 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, FL

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 2:25 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNews, 5:25 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship, TPC Potomac, Avenel Farm, MD

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Garcia & Reed Groups — ESPN+, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 9, 12, 17 — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Fowler, Day, Homa — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Featured Groups: Ancer/Leishman, Conners/McIlroy, Simpson & Molinari — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9, 17 — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

DP World Tour

British Masters, Belfry Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Kentucky Oaks, Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Race — USA Network, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Kentucky Derby Preview — FS2, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 35

Levante UD vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 36

LOSC Lille vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 280

Heavyweight World Championship, Accor Arena, Paris, France

Bader vs. Kongo 2 — Showtime, 4 p.m.

Professional Fighters League

PFL 3, ESports Stadium, Arlington, TX

Women’s Lightweights/Men’s Welterweights

Prelims — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Live: Oliveira vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Boston — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore — Bally Sports Kansas City/MASN, 7 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Southwest/Amazon Prime (NY only), 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Detroit Houston — Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Washington at Anaheim — MASN2/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Dead on Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 3, Wells Fargo Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN, 7 p.m. (Miami leads series 2-0)

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 3, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks — ESPN, 9:30 p.m. (Phoenix leads 2-0)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Suns/Mavericks, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: The 2021 Season — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 3, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports South/NESN, 7 p.m. (Carolina leads series 2-0)

Game 3, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning — TBS/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 3, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings — TBS/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

The Point — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Post Game — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 36

Hatayspor vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Men’s Quarterfinals 1 & 2 — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals 3 & 4 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

Track and Field Weekly — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Opening Night

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics — Facebook/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm — Twitter/WUCW/KZJO/Amazon Prime (Seattle only), 10 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 7 p.m.