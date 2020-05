All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz at LG Twins — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Deontay Wilder vs. Artur Szpilka (01/16/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Deontay Wilder vs. Eric Molina (06/13/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Deontay Wilder vs. Bermane Stiverne I (01/17/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Deontay Wilder vs. Bermane Stiverne II (11/04/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

2019 SEC Tournament

Semifinal: Vanderbilt at LSU (05/25/2019) — SEC Network, noon

2005 College World Series

Final, Game 2: Florida vs. Texas (06/26/2005) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

2014 College World Series

Final, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (06/25/2014) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

2016 College Football Playoff

National Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson (01/11/2016) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson (01/01/2018) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

2019 College Football Playoff

National Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama (01/07/2019) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2017 College Football Playoff

National Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson (01/09/2017) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame Marathon

1992 Snow Bowl: Penn State at Notre Dame (11/14/1992) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

1990 Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Colorado (01/01/1990) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

1991 Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Colorado (01/01/1991) — NBCSN, midnight

College Football 150: The American Game: Rivalries — ESPNU, midnight

College Spikeball

National Championship: Texas A&M vs. Georgia (04/22/2019) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

1992 Los Angeles Open

Final Round (03/01/1992) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2012 Wells Fargo Championship

Final Round (05/06/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

2015 Canadian Open

Final Round (06/26/2015) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Champions Tour

2012 Senior PGA Championship

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 Pure Silk Championship

1st Round (05/23/2019) — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Rising Stars of 2018 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Rising Stars of 2019 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

2003 American League Championship Series

Game 3: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (10/11/2003) — MLB Network, noon & 11 p.m.

Game 7: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (10/20/2003) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

2004 American League Championship Series

Game 4: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (10/17/2004) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Game 5: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (10/18/2004) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (A-Rod/Jason Varitek fight, 07/14/2004) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Toyota 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Race — FS1, noon (listed on the wrong day yesterday, editor regrets the error)

NASCAR Winston Cup Series

1994 Coca-Cola 600 (05/29/1994) — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

1995 Western Conference Finals

Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets (06/01/1995) — NBA TV, 8:30 a.m.

2000 Western Conference Finals

Game 7: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers (06/04/2000) — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.

2002 Western Conference Finals

Game 4: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers (05/26/2002) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

1987 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 7: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics (05/30/1987) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

1986 Western Conference Finals

Game 5: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers (05/21/1986) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m,

#NBATogether Virtual Roundtable — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Clutch City: Houston Rockets (1994 & 1995 Championships) — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (Emmitt Smith breaks Walton Payton’s rushing record, 10/27/2002) — FS1, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2005 AFC Divisional Playoff: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts (01/15/2006) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2016 NFC Divisional Playoff: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (01/15/2017) — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2019 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 1: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues (04/25/2019) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues (04/27/2019) — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Game 3: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars (04/29/2019) — NHL Network, 10:30 a.m.

Game 4: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars (05/01/2019) — NHL Network, noon

Game 5: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues (05/03/2019) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Game 6: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars (05/05/2019) — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Game 7: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues (05/07/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2019 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (04/16/2019) — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Player Gaming Challenge

Week 4

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs & Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

2013 Chicago Blackhawks Championship Film — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

BundesGol — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Fox Sports the Home Game: Tom Izzo vs. Steve Mariucci — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Packer and Durham: Weekly at Home — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon