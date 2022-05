All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 32

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

College Baseball

Washington at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Central, 6:30 p.m.

College Softball

Tennessee at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 35

Manchester United vs. Brentford — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 10: Total Driving — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Stewart Cink-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 2021 U.S. Women’s Open: Saso Strikes Gold at Olympic — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Getafe CF vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore — Bally Sports North Extra/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — MLB Network/Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Arizona at Miami — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/SNY, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at St. Louis — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Duramax Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, DE

Race — FS1, noon

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 1, FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 1, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Playoff Central: 76ers/Heat, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Mavericks/Suns, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Draft Grades — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes — ESPN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/NESN/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs — ESPN2/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild — ESPN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports North, 9:30 p.m.

Game 1, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers — ESPN2/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Mine That Miracle — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)