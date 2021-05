All Times Eastern

College Tennis

NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship

Quarterfinals, USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center), Orlando, FL

North Carolina vs. Duke/Georgia vs. North Carolina State/Pepperdine vs. UCLA/Florida State vs. Texas — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Final, Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy

Atalanta vs. Juventus — ESPN2, 2:50 p.m.

Coupe de France

Final, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 3:10 p.m.

French Cup: Road to the Final — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 3 p.m.

Curling

2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Round Robin, Curling Aberdeen, Aberdeen, Scotland

Switzerland vs. Japan — Olympic Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Republic of Korea — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

United States vs. Switzerland — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 12:55 p.m.

Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 12:55 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 12:55 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Burnley vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Peacock/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 3:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m.

Golf

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Phil Mickelson-2005 — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Rory McIlroy-2014 — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Keegan Bradley — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Faldo Formula — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

America’s Caddie: PGA Championship — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

2020 PGA Championship — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Hockey

NHL Tonight: 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Preview — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: The Ultimate Fighter Champions — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto at Dunedin, FL — NESN/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Baly Sports West, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas — YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Colorado at San Diego — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/MASN/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest Plus, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Kansas City — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Race — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Blink of an Eye — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

East Division Semifinal, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Game 3: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins — NBCSN/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/NESN, 6:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Central Division Semifinal, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Game 2: Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes — CNBC/FX-Canada/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports South (Nashville)/Bally Sports South (Carolinas), 8 p.m. (Carolina leads series 1-0)

North Division Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 1: Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 9 p.m.

West Division Semifinal, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche — CNBC/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Midwest/Altitude, 10:30 p.m. (Colorado leads series 1-0)

Vancouver at Calgary — ESPN+/Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet West, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Park Auvergne-Rhone-Alps Lyon (ATP)/Belgrade Open (WTA)/Emilia-Romangna Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream — Facebook/WCIU, 7 p.m.