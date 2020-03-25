All Times Eastern
Boxing
Top Rank Boxing Marathon
WBO World Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
WBO World Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
World Heavyweight Championship: Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
World Welterweight Championship: Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
1998 First Round: Valparaiso vs. Mississippi — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
2012 First Round: Lehigh vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
2008 First Round: Davidson vs. Gonzaga — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
2008 Second Round: Davidson vs. Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
2018 First Round: Maryland-Baltimore County vs. Virginia — CBS Sports Network, midnight
Hockey
SportsCenter Special: Miracle on Ice at 40 — ESPN2, midnight
E:60: Forever Broncos — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: One Punch Knockouts — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Welterweight Stunners — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
The latest
- New Deadspin wants you to buy their t-shirts — and wear them to non-existent sporting events — during the pandemic
- Olympics officially postponed to summer 2021
- In the biggest upset of the year, Peyton Manning still doesn’t want to be a broadcaster
- Former USA Today sportswriter George Schroeder discusses leaving media, future of industry: “I have real great, deep concerns”
NBA
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
NFL
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Draft: Featured: Part 1 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
The Draft: Featured: Part 2 — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
NHL
Outdoor Games
2019 Stadium Series: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
2008 Winter Classic — Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres — NBCSN, 6 p.m
2020 Winter Classic: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
2014 Winter Classic: Toronto Maples Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Wired: Stadium Series: Penguins vs. Flyers (2019) –NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Futbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.
90 Years of Stories: Paco Gento — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
90 Years of Stories: The Goalkeeper: Abel Resino — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News and Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
O.J.: Made in America: Part 3 — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
O.J.: Made in America: Part 4 — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: Fight On, The Jake Olson Story — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon