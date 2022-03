All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Northwestern at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Nevada at San Francisco — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

St. Bonaventure at Virginia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Xavier — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

Semifinals, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Northern Colorado vs. North Carolina-Wilmington — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Middle Tennessee — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

The Basketball Classic

2nd Round — Home Sites

Southern Utah at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Path to the Draft: Pro Day Special: Liberty — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

College Gymnastics

SEC Inside: Gymnastics Championship — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Lamar at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Liberty at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Curling

2022 World Women’s Curling Championship

Round Robin, CN Centre, Prince George, British Columbia, Canada

Session 9 and Session 10 — Olympic Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Joel Dahmen — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Female Fighters — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Bizarre Moments — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Minnesota — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

New York Yankees vs. Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee — Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Colorado vs. Anaheim — Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Oakland vs. Kansas City — Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cleveland — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Houston vs. New York Mets — SNY, 6 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: Relief Pitchers — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Orlando — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver — TNT/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Maine Celtics at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/Legends Facebook Live/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 3.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New Jersey — MSG Network/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New York Islanders — TSN5/RDS2/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas — Sportsnet West/ESPN+/Hulu, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona — Root Sports/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles — ESPN+/Hulu, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Women’s Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Bundesliga Weekly Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Short List: NBA Superstars of the 1990s — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List: Transfer Busts — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.