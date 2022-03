All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Long Beach State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Eastern Kentucky at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Robert Morris at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

American at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Richmond — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Villanova — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky — ESPN, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Manhattan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Central Michigan. — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Kent State at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Kansas at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Boise State — FS2, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Arizona at USC — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball: Episode 7 (1984-1989) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball: Episode 8 (1990-1997) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Big South Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

Winthrop vs. Presbyterian — ESPN+, noon

Charleston Southern vs. High Point — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Radford vs. Hampton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville vs. North Carolina A&T — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Wright State at Oakland — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Rock Hill Sport & Event Center, Rock Hill, SC

Central State vs. Albany State — ESPN+, 2:15 p.m.

Spring Hill vs. Miles — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, SC

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Syracuse at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship

Week 3

Group E, Estadio Olīmpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua — FS2/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

United States vs. Dominican Republic — FS2, 5:50 p.m.

Group G, Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic

El Salvador vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:50 p.m.

Canada vs. Trinidad & Tobago — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:50 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Semifinal

Leg 1, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Internazionale Milan vs. AC Milan — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Coppa Italia Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Coppa Italia Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Coupe de France (French Cup)

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

OGC Nice vs. FC Versailles — beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m./beIN Sports, 3:05 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

DfB Pokal Cup (German Cup)

Kn0ckout Round

Quarterfinal, Stadion An der Alten Försterei, Berlin, Germany

1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC St. Pauli — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 27

Burnley vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 4:45 p.m.

FA Cup

5th Round Proper

Peterborough United vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Tottenham Hotspur — ESPN+, 2:45 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 5: Iconic Shots — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Players 2003 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit Plus/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston — TNT/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto — YES/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston — Bally Sports SoCal/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan With Shaquille O’Neal: Piano Man — TNT, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Raptors 905 — ESPN+/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Legends at Austin Spurs — Legends Facebook Live, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+/WABM, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now at the Combine — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now at the Combine — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now at the Combine — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Now at the Combine — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Now at the Combine — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at Philadelphia — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg — TSN2/RDS/TSN3, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Colorado — MSG Plus/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/NESN/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns and Demos — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: New York Islanders at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Boston at Anaheim/San Jose at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

The Short List: Money Makers — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Hardest Hitting Boxers — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1,2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Lyon Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Center Court; Lyon Open (WTA Tour)/Monterrey Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.