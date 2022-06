All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 14

Port Adelaide Power vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

West Coast Eagles vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Western Bulldogs — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

CFL

Week 2

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN3/TSN4/ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA College World Series

Bracket 1, Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Texas vs. Notre Dame — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN

Qualifying — FS1, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 1:55 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 4:55 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Open, The Country Club, Brookline, MA

2nd Round — Peacock, 6:45 a.m.

2nd Round — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

2nd Round — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

2nd Round — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, MI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL 4, Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta, GA

Lightweights and Light Heavyweights — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Katar vs. Emmett — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN2, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Southeast/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis at Boston — Bally Sports Midwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Los Angeles Dodgers — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

2022 MLB Scouting Combine — MLB Network, noon

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: 2022 NBA Finals — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2022 NBA Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPN2, midnight

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Cinch Championships (ATP)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP)/Bett1Open (WTA)/Rothesay Classic Birmingham (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network/KZJO/Amazon (Seattle only)/NESNPlus, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky — Facebook Live/Bally Sports South/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings — Twitter/Bally Sports Arizona Extra/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.