All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Red Scare vs. Big X — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Carmen’s Crew vs. House of ‘Paign — ESPN, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Marquette at Syracuse (01/23/2010) — ACC Network, noon

UConn at Notre Dame (02/09/2004) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech (01/09/2010) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Davidson (11/14/2007) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville (02/04/2006) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

2012 NCAA Championship

Baylor vs. Notre Dame (04/03/2012) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Georgetown at UConn — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

College Football

Vanderbilt at South Carolina (11/02/2019) — SEC Network, noon

Mississippi State at Arkansas (11/02/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn (11/02/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Florida (11/02/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Pittsburgh vs. Akron (09/16/2019) — ACC Netwrok, midnight

College Softball

2014 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Norman Super Regional Final

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma (05/24/2014) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2002 Women’s College World Series

Game 7: Oklahoma vs. UCLA (05/25/2002) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2018 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Seattle Super Regional

Semifinal: Washington vs. Minnesota (05/20/2018) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2015 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Florida vs. Michigan (06/03/2015) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2009 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 2: Florida vs. Washington (06/02/2009) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Florida State at Florida (04/13/2016) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

Cycling

2018 Tour de France

Stage 11: Albertville to La Rosière (07/18/2018) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

2012 Tour de France

Stage 11: Albertville to La Toussuire-Les Sybelles (07/12/2012) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2008 Paris-Roubaix (04/13/2008) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United — NBCSN/Universo, 12:55 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Wolverhanpton Wanderers — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.

West Ham United vs. Burnley — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 9, Day 2: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Pat Perez — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2019 The Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 35

Barcelona vs. Espanyol — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

Getafe CF vs. Villarreal — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga World — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 131

Ortiz vs. Bonnar (11/15/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Bellator 170

Ortiz vs. Sonnen (01/21/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

UFC 251 Countdown: Usman vs. Burns — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB

2014 American League Division Series

Game 3: Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers (10/05/2014) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

2015 National League Division Series

Game 4: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs (10/13/2015) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2019 National League Division Series

Game 5: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/09/2019) — MLB Network, 2 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

MLS is Back Tournament

Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF — ESPN/TSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

The Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards (10/30/2019) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz (01/27/2020) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets (01/03/2020) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics (02/29/2020) — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Vince Carter — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Team Restart: Houston Rockets — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (09/09/2019) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (12/07/2017) — NFL Network, 4 p.m. & midnight

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (09/23/2018) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Inspiring Change — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2018 Western Conference Final

Game 5: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets (05/20/2018) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

2018 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (05/28/2018) — NHL Network, 5 p.m. & 11 p.m.

2020 NHL Skills Competition (01/24/2020) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

2020 NHL All-Star Game (01/25/2020) — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (10/06/2017) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (12/27/2019) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (11/27/2019) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup, Zions Stadium, Herriman, UT

Utah Royals FC vs. OL Reign — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Sky Blue FC vs. Houston Dash — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 31

ACF Fiorentina vs. Cagliari Calcio — ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.

Bologna CFC vs. US Sassoulo Calcio– ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Rado — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Backstory: The Decision — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

E:60: WWE Behind the Curtain — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E:60: Perfect — ESPNews, 9 p.m

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Backstory: Banned for Life — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

fdsTitulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Eastern European Championship,,Janko Tipsarevic Tennis Academy

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, noon

2009 Championships Wimbledon

Ladies Singles Final: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams (07/04/2009) — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Gentlemen’s Singles Final: Roger Federer vs. Andy Roddick (07/05/2009) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.