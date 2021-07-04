HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!!!

All Times Eastern

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 9: Cluses to Tignes — NBCSN/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Eating

Hot Dog Eating Contest,Maimonides Park, Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Women’s Championship — ESPN3, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Championship — ESPN, noon

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Race — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Irish Open, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, County Kilkenny, Ireland

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Country Club , Endicott, NY

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Country Club, The Colony, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

The John Shippen Invitational: U.S. Open Golf Championship — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

John A. Merud Stakes —

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.

IndyCar

Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Race — NBC, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Woodley vs. Thompson — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: McGregor vs. Poirier 1; Johnson vs. Cariaso — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Anaheim — MLB Network/MASN2/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Boston at Oakland — MLB Network/NESN/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN, 11 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia — TBS/Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

New York Mets at New York Yankees — SNY/WPIX, 2 p.m.

New York Mets at New York Yankees — ESPN, 7 p.m./ESPN2, 7 p.m. (Statcast Edition)

Plays of the Month — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KTXA/KMPX/TSN1/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders — Altitude/KZJO, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Qualifying — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Race — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Road America — FS1, noon

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Club International Friendly, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT

Club América vs. Santos Laguna — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Bearing Witness: A Profile of Darnella Frazier — ESPN2, noon

SC Featured — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo del verano — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Round of 16 — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)

First Week Highlights — ABC, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces — NBA TV/TSN5/KHSV, 6 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/KZJO 22.3/Spectrum SportsNet Plus, 9 p.m.