HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!!!
All Times Eastern
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 9: Cluses to Tignes — NBCSN/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.
Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Eating
Hot Dog Eating Contest,Maimonides Park, Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York, NY
Women’s Championship — ESPN3, 11:30 a.m.
Men’s Championship — ESPN, noon
Formula 1
Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Race — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.
Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour
Irish Open, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, County Kilkenny, Ireland
Final Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI
Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Country Club , Endicott, NY
Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Country Club, The Colony, TX
Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
The John Shippen Invitational: U.S. Open Golf Championship — CBS, 2 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Horse Racing
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY
John A. Merud Stakes —
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.
IndyCar
Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH
Race — NBC, noon
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Flashback: Woodley vs. Thompson — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.
UFC Main Event: McGregor vs. Poirier 1; Johnson vs. Cariaso — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.
Baltimore at Anaheim — MLB Network/MASN2/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.
Boston at Oakland — MLB Network/NESN/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 4 p.m.
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN, 11 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia — TBS/Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)
Interleague
New York Mets at New York Yankees — SNY/WPIX, 2 p.m.
New York Mets at New York Yankees — ESPN, 7 p.m./ESPN2, 7 p.m. (Statcast Edition)
Plays of the Month — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
The latest
- Full NHL on ESPN team announced, with Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Rick DiPietro, Hilary Knight, and Blake Bolden as notable additions
- IFC has picked up Canadian comedy series Slo Pitch, about an amateur softball team for LGBTQ women and non-binary players
- Marc Zumoff announces retirement after 27 years as the voice of the 76ers
- Baseball Hall of Fame tabs Josh Rawitch, Diamondbacks SVP of content and communications, as next president
MLS
FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KTXA/KMPX/TSN1/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders — Altitude/KZJO, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI
Qualifying — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Race — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Road America — FS1, noon
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NWSL
Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 8 p.m.
Soccer
Club International Friendly, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT
Club América vs. Santos Laguna — TUDN, 9 p.m.
Fútbol Central — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Bearing Witness: A Profile of Darnella Frazier — ESPN2, noon
SC Featured — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
República Deportiva — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Contacto deportivo del verano — TUDN, 11 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Round of 16 — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)
First Week Highlights — ABC, 3 p.m.
WNBA
Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces — NBA TV/TSN5/KHSV, 6 p.m.
Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/KZJO 22.3/Spectrum SportsNet Plus, 9 p.m.