All Times Eastern

Beach Volleyball

2020 AVP Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, CA

Monster Hydro Cup — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

St. Joseph’s at Villanova (12/07/2019) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Women’s

2020 ACC Championship

North Carolina State vs Florida State (03/08/2020) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

2019 ACC Championship

Louisville vs. Notre Dame (03/10/2019) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Ohio State at Michigan (10/21/2018) — Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.

College Football

2019 Quick Lane Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. Pittsburgh (12/26/2019) — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

2003 Continental Tire Bowl

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia (12/27/2003) — ACC Network, midnight

2016 College Football Playoff

National Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson (01/11/2016) — SEC Network, midnight

Penn State at Temple (09/05/2015) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Ohio State at Michigan (02/19/2019) — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

2016 Big Ten Championship

Michigan vs. Minnesota (03/19/2016) — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

2019 Ivy League Championship

Penn vs. Yale (05/05/2019) — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame (04/29/2018) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Women’s

Michigan at Penn State (04/28/2018) — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

2019 ACC Championship

North Carolina vs. Virginia (11/10/2019) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

Maryland vs. Michigan (10/29/2017) — Big Ten Network, midnight

College Track & Field

2020 ACC Indoor Championships (03/09/2020) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Penn State at Michigan State (10/20/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Indiana at Michigan (03/23/2019) — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Summernationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying — FS1, 11 a.m.

Finals — Fox, noon

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Bournemouth vs. Southampton — NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m./NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

FA Cup

Semifinal

Manchester United vs. Chelsea — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary

Race — ESPN, 9:05 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS1, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB

Summer Camp

New York Mets at New York Yankees — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Group B, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Chicago Fire vs. San Jose Earthquakes — FS1/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — FS1/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post Race — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NBA

High Tops: Vince Carter — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

High Tops: Best of 2019-2020 Part 1 — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (11/11/2019) — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (09/22/2019) — NFL Network, noon

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (09/09/2019) — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (12/29/2019) — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (12/08/2019) — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Petyon’s Places: Gamewreckers — ABC, 3 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: Da Bears — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: Unbreakable Records — ABC, 4 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: Blame General Custer for the Patriots Dynasty — ABC, 4:30 p.m.

NHL

2017 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/29/2017) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins (10/08/2005) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 34

Parma Calcio vs. UC Sampdoria — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

ACF Fiorentina vs. Torino FC — ESPN, 1:25 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro: Especial América — TUDN, noon

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: By Grantland Rice — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: Rowdy — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SEC Storied: Abby Head On — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, noon

SEC Storied: Norm — SEC Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs to Us — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Finding Big Country — ABC, 2 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Rebel — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SEC Storied: 40 Minutes of Hell — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

E:60: Game One — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: Repeat After Us — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

ESPN Films: Catching Hell — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Lolo Jones — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision, midnight

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

Washington Kastles at Vegas Rollers — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago Smash at Orlando Storm — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

San Diego Aviators at Orange County Breakers — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Center Court: Berlin Tournament-3rd Place Match and Finals/UTR Pro Tennis Series-Day 3/Tipsport Elite Trophy — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court: Ultimate Tennis Showdown/UTR Pro Tennis Series — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.