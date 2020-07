All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 7

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

PBC Collection: Wilder vs. Fury (12/01/2018) — FS1, 10 p.m.

Wilder vs. Fury II (02/22/2020) — FS1, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

2008 College World Series

Finals, Game 2: Fresno State vs. Georgia (06/25/2008) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

Illinois at Minnesota (01/28/2013) — Big Ten Network, 8:30 a.m.

College Football

2020 Citrus Bowl

Michigan vs. Alabama (01/01/2020) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

1999 Fiesta Bowl

Tennessee vs. Florida State (01/04/1999) — ESPNU, noon

2019 Belk Bowl

Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (12/31/2019) — SEC Network, noon

2003 Fiesta Bowl

Miami (FL) vs. Ohio State (01/03/2003) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2012 Fiesta Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Stanford (01/02/2012) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

2014 Fiesta Bowl

Arizona vs. Boise State (12/31/2014) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

2020 Gator Bowl

Indiana vs. Tennessee (01/02/2020) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

2019 Fiesta Bowl

Clemson vs. Ohio State (12/28/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

2020 College Football Playoff

National Championship: Clemson vs. Ohio State (01/13/2020) — ESPNU, midnight

Western Michigan at Syracuse (09/21/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

BYU Sports Nation: Great Moments a Told by the Players-Volume 1 — BYUtv, noon

College Golf

2018 Big Ten Championship (04/27/2018) — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Colgate at North Carolina (02/01/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse (02/07/2020) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse (02/15/2020) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Louisville at North Carolina (03/05/2020) — ACC Network, noon

Hofstra at Boston College (03/11/2020) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Purdue at Illinois (10/25/2014) — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Cycling

2015 Tour de France

Stage 20: Modane to Alpe d’Huez (07/25/2015) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

West Ham United vs. Watford — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

eSports

SportsCenter Special: EA Madden Ratings — ESPN, 7 p.m.

ELEAGUE — TBS, midnight

Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hangaroring, Budapest, Hungary

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPNews, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

2nd Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

2006 Open Championship

Final Round (07/23/2006) — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

IndyCar

Iowa IndyCar 250s: Race 1, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Qualifying — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Race — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre Race — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Figueiredo vs. Benavides 2 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

2015 World Series

Game 2: New York Mets at Kansas City Royals (10/28/2015) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Game 4: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets (10/31/2015) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets (11/01/2015) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: September 15, 1981 — FS1, 5 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: September 29, 1981 — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound: Safe at Home — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Group C, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution — ESPN/TSN4, 8 p.m.

Group D, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids — ESPN2/TSN1, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United — ESPN/TSN1/TSN4, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz (11/06/2019) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets (02/09/2020) — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

2019 NBA Finals Film Room: Game 6 — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

1-on-1 with Caron Butler: Josh Kroenke and Scott Budnick

Team Restart: Utah Jazz — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl LIV

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (02/02/2020) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Special Edition — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

America’s Game: 1987 DC NFL Team — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

America’s Game: 2013 Seattle Seahawks — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: Super Bowl LIV — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

2010 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 5: Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins (05/14/2020) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

2018 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (06/07/2018) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

1987 Patrick Division Finals

Game 1: New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers (04/20/1987) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup Quarterfinals, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, midnight (same day coverage)

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Club International Friendly, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Waasland-Beveren — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports the Home Game: Michael Waltrip and Clint Bowyer — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Berlin Tournament, Tempelhof Hangar, Berlin, Germany

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

World Team Tennis

2020 Schedule, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

Philadelphia Freedoms at Washington Kastles — CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app/Facebook, 9 a.m.

Chicago Smash at New York Empire — ESPN2, noon

Vegas Rollers at Springfield Lasers — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego Aviators at Orlando Storm — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

UTR Pro Tennis Series

Liga MAPFRE, Club de Tenis Valencia, Valencia, Spain

Day 1 — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court: Berlin Tournament, Quarterfinals/Liga MAPFRE — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.