All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Ohio at Akron — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Auburn at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Ball State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Army at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Howard at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota — FS1, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 9 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Providence at Marquette — FS1, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado State — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

William & Mary at Elon — FloSports, 4 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Texas Bowl

Big 12 Conference vs. SEC, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Kansas State vs. LSU — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Callaway 2022 Product Launch: The Future of Golf Begins Here — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Swing Expedition With Chris Como: Xander Schauffele-Putting — Golf Channel, 6;30 p.m.

Hockey

Champions League Semifinals

1st Game, Catena Arena, Ängelholm, Sweden

Rögle Ãngelholm vs. Frölunda Gothenburg — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

1st Game, Olympia-Eisstadion, Munich, Germany

Red Bull Munich vs. Tappara Tampere — NHL Network, 3;30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC-The Walk: Whittaker vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA

Memphis at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/NBC Sports Sacramento/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Long-Snappers and Holders — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

All Madden — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 17 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Florida — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston — Sportsnet Pacific/MSG Plus/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago — ESPN+/Hulu/TVA Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona — TSN3/Bally Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas — Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (Pacific/West), 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Campus Eats: Cheese — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Cup/Adelaide International (WTA Tour)/Melbourne Summer Set 1 (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.