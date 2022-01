All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Auto Racing

IMSA

24 Hours at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Finish — NBC, noon

Boxing

PBC Fight Camp: Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios — Fox, 1 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Cornell at Brown — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Cleveland State at Northern Kentucky — Bally Sports Ohio/ESPN+, noon

Ohio State at Purdue — CBS, noon

Cincinnati at East Carolina — ESPNU, noon

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wright State — ESPN+, noon

Fordham at George Washington — USA Network, noon

Marquette at Providence — FS1, 12:30 p.m. (rescheduled from 1/29)

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Iona — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Bradley — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Drake — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Rider — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Monmouth — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Marist at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

George Mason at UMass — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Southern Illinois — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at McNeese State — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Washington State — FS1, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Pittsburgh at Syracuse — ACc Network, noon

Virginia at Florida State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, noon

Dayton at Davidson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Maine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Marquette at St. John’s — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Michigan State at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Duquesne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Vilanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Duke at Louisville — ESPN, 3 p.m.

USC at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Monmouth at Manhattan — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

UConn at Providence — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Michigan State at Michigan — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying

Week 10

Third Round, Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Canada vs. United States — Telemundo/Universo/Paramount+, 3 p.m.

CONCACAF Pre-Match Show — Paramount+, 1:30 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 2:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Post-Match Show — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Jamaica — Universo/Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico vs Costa Rica — Univision/TUDN/Paramount+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. El Salvador — Universo/Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Gainbridge LPGA, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Channel Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

APGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Club (North Course), San Diego, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya (10/06/2019) — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lewis vs. Dos Santos — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Heavyweights — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Rising Stars of 2019 — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

Top 25 Pipeline Development Prospects — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Charlotte — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Southeast, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southeast, 1 p.m.

Portland at Chicago — Root Sports Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 3;30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Orlando — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee — Altitude/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Lakeland Magic — Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — WABM, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8:30 p.m.

NFL Playoffs

Championship Sunday

AFC Championship, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs — CBS/Paramount+, 3:05 p.m.

NFC Championship, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams — Fox, 6:40 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, noon

NFL Championship Chase: Championship Sunday — Fox, noon

The NFL Today live from Arrowheaad Stadium, Kansas City, MO — CBS, 2 p.m.

Earnin’ It; The NFL’s Forward Progress: The Pipeline — NBC, 2 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — Fox, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Postgame — Fox, 9:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NHL

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New York Rangers — NHL Network/TVA Sports/Root Sports/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

Boston at Dallas — Sportsnet One/NESN/Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal — Bally Sports Ohio/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Islanders — Bally Sports North Plus/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado — MSG Western New York/Altitude 2, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, noon

Top Shelf: NHL’s Best — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Buffalo at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Quarterfinals, Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Egypt vs. Morocco — beIN Sports Xtra, 9:50 a.m.

Senegal vs. Equatorial Guinea — beIN Sports Xtra, 1:50 p.m.

Coupe de France

Round of 16, Stade Roger Dantou, Périgueux, France

Bergerac Perigord FC vs. St-Étienne — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:20 p.m.

Round of 16, Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France

RC Lens vs. AC Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, noon

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Sydney Hobart Race — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Acción –TUDN, 3 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Maharashtra Open, Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, India

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Monday)