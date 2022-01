All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Towson at Drexel — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Northeastern — NESNplus/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Hofstra — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Basketball Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, midnight

Women’s

Colorado State at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Utah State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

SEC in 60 — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA Network/Universo, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 19

Villarreal vs. Levante — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

CA Osasuna vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Cádiz vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 3:05 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Stunning Submissions — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Beyond the Wheel — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Greatest Races: 2016 Sonoma (06/26/2016) — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show — FS1, 11 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Hometown Show — FS1, midnight

NBA

Charlotte at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans — AT&T Sports Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dallas — Altitude/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland — Bally Sports Southeast/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Miami at Golden State — NBA TV/Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 17

Monday Night Football, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: MNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Total Access: MNF Postgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff (series premiere) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Campus Eats: Seafood — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Cup/Adelaide International (WTA Tour)/Melbourne Summer Set 1 (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.