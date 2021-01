All Times Eastern

Baseball

Australian Baseball League

Perth Heat at Brisbane Bandits — AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest Plus)/Root Sports, 7 p.m.

Brisbane Bandits at Adelaide Giants — AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest Plus)/Root Sports/Eleven Sports, 11 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 9

North Carolina-Wilmington at Towson — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

St. John’s at UConn — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at La Salle — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

St. Peter’s (NY) at Iona — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho State — Pluto TV, 4 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV — FS1, 9 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 2 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s — Week 9

Hartford at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at South Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

LSU at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

SEC Inside: CFP National Championship — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

North Dakota at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 19

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 1997 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Poirier vs. Gaethje (04/14/2018) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Mendes vs. McGregor (07/11/2015) — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

UFC 257 Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Special: A Conversation — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at New York — NBA TV/Fox Sports Florida/MSG Network, noon

Minnesota at Atlanta — NBA TV/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southeast (South), 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Miami — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Sun, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Northwest, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis — TNT/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Southeast (Tennessee), 5 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto — Fox Sports Southwest/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

The Arena — TNT, 4 p.m.

Open Court: Sports & Society — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Detroit — NBCSN/Fox Sports Detroit, noon

Boston at New York Islanders — NBCSN/Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/NESN/MSG Plus, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto — TVA Sports/TSN3/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia — NBCSN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton — RDS/TSN2/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet Pacific, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas — NBCSN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Willie — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet One, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

United States vs. Colombia — FS1, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1 – Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Viva la liga — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Lisa Leslie Throws Down! — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Annika at Colonial — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

No Chill with Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)