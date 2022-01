All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Longwood at Radford — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Vermont — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Albany — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at North Carolina A&T — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

High Point at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah State at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Illinois State at Drake — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Florida at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at UConn — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Louisville — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 9 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

TCU at Kansas State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Boise State at Nevada — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Basketball Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, midnight

Women’s

Navy at Colgate — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

High Point at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Morehead State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Army at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Davidson at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Dayton at La Salle — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at American — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Towson at Princeton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — Bally Sports/Stadium College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Toledo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Albany at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

URI at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UConn at Butler — SNY, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at TCU — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

West Ham United vs. Norwich City — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 4:45 p.m.

Golf

Asian Tour

The Singapore International, Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course), Tanah Merah, Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Grand Rapids Griffins at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Indiana — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York — ESPN/Bally Sports Southwest/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago — ESPN/YES, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/Yes app, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 18 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts: Episode 9 — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Boston — TNT/Sportsnet/RDS, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona — TNT/TVA Sports/TSN4, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group F, Limbe Stadium, Limbe, Cameroon

Tunisia vs. Mali — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:50 a.m.

Mauritania vs. Gambia — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Group E, Japoma Stadium, Douala, Cameroon

Equatorial Guinea vs. Côte d’Ivoire — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:50 p.m.

Supercopa de España

Semifinal, King Fahd International Stadium, Rihadh, Saudi Arabia

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — ESPN, 1:55 p.m.

Supercoppa Italiana

Final, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Internazionale vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN,2 midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: Adelaide International 2 (WTA Tour)/Sydney Tennis Classic (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.