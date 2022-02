All Times Eastern

EDITOR’S NOTE: The 2022 Winter Olympics in Communist China are not being recommended in the Viewing Picks. Daily listings can be found at NBCOlympics.com

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Press Conference — FS1, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Florida at Missouri — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chicago State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Radford — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Longwood at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Butler at Xavier — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

American at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Army at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drake at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Hampton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

URI at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois State at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Samford — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Missouri State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette — FS1, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl

National vs. American, Hancock-Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL

Practice — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Day 2 Recap — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Cal-San Diego at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Week 11

Third Round, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica — Universo/Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Third Round, Allianz Field, St. Paul, MN

United States vs. Honduras — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

World Cup Qualifier Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

World Cup Qualifier Postgame — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial: Objetivo Catar — Telemundo, midnight

Third Round, Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Canada — Universo/Paramount+, 9 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico at Panama — Univision/TUDN/Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Monterey Peninsula Country Club/Spyglass Hill Golf Course), Pebble Beach, CA

Million Dollar Hole in One for Charity — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Asian Tour

Saudi International, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 1: Golf’s Most Important Skill — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Magnolia Dreams-The Story of the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Indiana — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m

Charlotte at Boston — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Sacramento — YES/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Denver at Utah — ESPN/Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Lakers — Root Sports/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Cleveland Charge at Long Island Nets — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Texas Legends — ESPN+/Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Edmonton Oilers at Washington Capitals — TNT/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Arizona Coyotes — Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet West/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks — TNT/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at New York Islanders — Root Sports/New York Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Semifinal, Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Burkina Faso vs. Senegal — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:50 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 22

Celtic vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

SPFL Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

SPFL Post Match Coverage — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Unluckiest Players — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Clemson — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List: Teammate Feuds — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Courtside: Maharashtra Open (ATP Tour)/Open Sud de France (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)