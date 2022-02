All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

William & Mary at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at New Hampshire — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Coppin State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

American at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Howard at Maryland-Eastern Shore — FloSports, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Dayton at URI — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton — FS1, 9 p.m.

The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball: Episode 3 (1966-1972) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball: Episode 4 (1973-1974) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

New Hampshire at Hartford — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

New Mexico State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stony Brook at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Siena at Manhattan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Champion Christian at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Montana at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Tennessee Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

The Beanpot

Championship Game, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Boston University vs. Northeastern — NHL Network/NESN, 7:30 p.m.

Prelude to a Championship — NESN, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

B1G Wrestling & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2006 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 3: Driving Distance — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Zach Johnson-Putting — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 24

RCD Mallorca vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

The Nascarcade — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Daytona — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Classic: 1997 Daytona 500 — FS1, 8 p.m.

Greatest Races: NASCAR: 2011 Daytona 500 — FS1, 11 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York — Bally Sports Oklahoma/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn — NBC Sports California/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee — Root Sports/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Denver — Bally Sports Florida/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at College Park Skyhawks — WPCH, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Iowa Wolves — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

A Celebration of John Madden — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Minnesota — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet Oilers/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Hockey Show — Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

The Short List: Sports With The Best Athletes — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Football Captains — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Win or Else — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Delray Beach Open (ATP)/Open 13 Provence (ATP)/Qatar Open (ATP)/Rio Open (ATP)/Dubai Tennis Championships (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)