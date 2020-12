All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 6

Northeastern at West Virginia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Towson at Iona — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Baylor — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word art Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers — FS1, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m. Postponed due to COVID-19

Dallas Christian at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Freed-Hardeman at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Denver at Grand Canyon — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa — FS1, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Women’s — Week 6

New Hampshire at Hartford — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

New Mexico State at Kansas — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Old Dominion at Delaware State — YouTube, 1 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina State at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at North Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ballarmine at Evansville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mercer at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloHoops, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

DePaul at UConn — SNY, 6:30 p.m.

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

College Football

Cheez-It Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Texas Longhorns vs. Colorado Buffaloes — ESPN, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 16

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal — NBCSN, 12:55 p.m.

Burnley vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Southampton vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

GOLF Films: War by the Shore-1991 Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

GOLF Films: Tom at Turnberry — Golf Channel, midnight

Hockey

Group B, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

United States vs. Czech Republic — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Austria vs. Russia — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Canada vs. Switzerland — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 16

Sevilla vs. Villarreal — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 10:50 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Eibar — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 1:05 p.m.

Cádiz vs. Real Valladolid — beIN Sports, 3:20 p.m.

Levante UD vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports Español, 3:20 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 3:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Alvarez vs. McGregor (11/12/2016) — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Indiana — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Detroit — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Cleveland — MSG Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — TNT/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento — Altitude/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix — TNT/Fox Sports New Orleans, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360 With Melissa Stark — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2020 Week 16 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

SuperLig-Turkish League Highlights — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Classic Copa South American Matches — beIN Sports Xtra, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Presents: 2020: Heroes, History and Hope-Volume I — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Presents: 2020: Heroes, History and Hope-Volume II — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Olympic Adventures with Mary Carillo — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Lisa Leslie Throws Down! — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Picture of Triumph — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Annika at Colonial — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)