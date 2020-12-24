All Times Eastern
College Football
New Mexico Bowl, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Hawaii vs. Houston — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
2020 Heisman Trophy Finalists Reveal Show — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
A Very Feherty Christmas: Tom Watson — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
A Very Feherty Christmas: Bill Russell — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
A Very Feherty Christmas: Jack Nicklaus — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
A Very Feherty Christmas: Charles Barkley — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.
A Very Feherty Christmas: Judy Rankin — Golf Channel, midnight
The latest
- ESPN’s Mike Shiffman talks their NBA coverage this year: “The production will be at its best when we can travel people.”
- MLB makes Negro Leagues a “major league,” earns praise from Willie Mays, Bob Kendrick and more
- Roku and HBO Max finally have a deal
- ESPN’s latest SportsCenter shakeup sees Sage Steele move to noon ET show, Elle Duncan head to 6 p.m. ET
Hockey
NHL Tonight: 2021 World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
TSN Hockey: 2021 World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno (12/20/2020) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Players Only Monthly: Isiah and Magic — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Stories of 2020 — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
SEC Storied: Abby Head On — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Storied: Lolo Jones — SEC Network, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie — SEC Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Rebel — SEC Network, 1 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — SEC Network, 2 p.m.
E60: Pictures: Twice the Fight — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Best of This is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SEC Storied: No Experience Required — SEC Network, 4 p.m.
The All-American Cuban Comet — SEC Network, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Path to Glory — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter Presents: 2020: Heroes, History and Hope-Volume I — ESPN, 8 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
SportsCenter Presents: 2020: Heroes, History and Hope-Volume II — ESPN, 9 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Believer — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter Presents: 2020: Heroes, History and Hope-Volume III — ESPN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight
Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — SEC Network, midnight
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday, Christmas Day)
SEC Yule Log — SEC Network, 6 a.m. (Friday, Christmas Day)