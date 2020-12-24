Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

College Football
New Mexico Bowl, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Hawaii vs. Houston — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

2020 Heisman Trophy Finalists Reveal Show — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Golf
A Very Feherty Christmas: Tom Watson — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
A Very Feherty Christmas: Bill Russell — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
A Very Feherty Christmas: Jack Nicklaus — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
A Very Feherty Christmas: Charles Barkley — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.
A Very Feherty Christmas: Judy Rankin — Golf Channel, midnight

The latest

Hockey
NHL Tonight: 2021 World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
TSN Hockey: 2021 World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno (12/20/2020) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Players Only Monthly: Isiah and Magic — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL
NHL Tonight: Stories of 2020 — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
SEC Storied: Abby Head On — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Storied: Lolo Jones — SEC Network, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie — SEC Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Rebel — SEC Network, 1 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — SEC Network, 2 p.m.
E60: Pictures: Twice the Fight — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Best of This is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SEC Storied: No Experience Required — SEC Network, 4 p.m.
The All-American Cuban Comet — SEC Network, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Path to Glory — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter Presents: 2020: Heroes, History and Hope-Volume I — ESPN, 8 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
SportsCenter Presents: 2020: Heroes, History and Hope-Volume II — ESPN, 9 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Believer — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter Presents: 2020: Heroes, History and Hope-Volume III — ESPN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight
Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — SEC Network, midnight
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday, Christmas Day)
SEC Yule Log — SEC Network, 6 a.m. (Friday, Christmas Day)

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang