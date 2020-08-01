All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 9
Gold Coast Suns vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Fremantle Dockers vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Hanwha Eagles at LG Twins — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
Boxing
Premier Boxing Champions
Vacant WBO Super Bantamweight Title, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort, Uncasville, CT
Angelo Leo vs. Tramaine Williams — Showtime, 9 p.m.
FA Cup
Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom
Arsenal vs. Chelsea — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.
FA Cup Highlights — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
Formula 1
British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.
Qualifying — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.
Golf
European Tour
Hero Open, Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour
WGC-St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN
3rd Round — Golf Channel, noon
3rd Round — CBS, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour
LPGA Drive One Championship, Inverness Club, Toledo, OH
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Championship Preview — CBS, 1 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS1, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — FS2, 3 p.m.
Saratoga Live — FS1, 4 p.m.
Saratoga Live — FS2, 6 p.m.
Trackside Live!: Bing Crosby Stakes — NBCSN/TVG, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night
Brunson vs. Shahbazyan, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Prelims — ESPN+. 7 p.m.
Main Card — ESPN+, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Boston at New York Yankees or Houston at Anaheim — Fox, 7 p.m.
Interleague
Texas at San Francisco — MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Quarterfinals, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers — FS1/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.
NBA
2020 Restart, HP Field House/The Arena, Orlando, FL
Miami vs. Denver — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Utah vs. Oklahoma City — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
The latest
- Sports Illustrated-branded nutrition supplements, including a “brain formula,” have led to backlash for owner Authentic Brands Group
- NHL on NBC coverage will start with one booth in Toronto, but “eventually, the majority of the calls will come from inside the buildings”
- Washington Football Team sends out illogical tweet on Alex Smith’s physical and their PUP list, then deletes tweet
- The Professional Hockey Writers Association objects to non-league employed journalists being barred from the NHL bubble
NBA Countdown — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NHL
Stanley Cup Qualifiers
Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Game 1: New York Rangers vs. Carolina — NBCSN, noon
Game 1: Florida vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Game 1: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh — NBC, 8 p.m.
Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 1: Chicago vs. Edmonton — NBC, 3 p.m.
Game 1: Winnipeg vs. Calgary — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Sports News & Talk
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
The Best of This is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
The Best of This is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
30 for 30: 42 to 1 — ABC, 2 p.m.
E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
E:60: The Mike Tyson Collection — ABC, 4 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.
The B1G Moment: Holy Buckeye — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
E:60: After the Storm — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, midnight
Tennis
Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, Biot, France
Women’s Semifinals/Men’s Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.
World Team Tennis Playoffs
Semifinals, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV
New York Empire at Philadelphia Freedoms — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Chicago Smash at Orlando Storm — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.