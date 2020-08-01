All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 9

Gold Coast Suns vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Hanwha Eagles at LG Twins — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Vacant WBO Super Bantamweight Title, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort, Uncasville, CT

Angelo Leo vs. Tramaine Williams — Showtime, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. Chelsea — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

FA Cup Highlights — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Formula 1

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Hero Open, Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

WGC-St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

3rd Round — Golf Channel, noon

3rd Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Drive One Championship, Inverness Club, Toledo, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Preview — CBS, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS1, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — FS2, 3 p.m.

Saratoga Live — FS1, 4 p.m.

Saratoga Live — FS2, 6 p.m.

Trackside Live!: Bing Crosby Stakes — NBCSN/TVG, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Brunson vs. Shahbazyan, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+. 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at New York Yankees or Houston at Anaheim — Fox, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at San Francisco — MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Quarterfinals, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers — FS1/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

2020 Restart, HP Field House/The Arena, Orlando, FL

Miami vs. Denver — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Utah vs. Oklahoma City — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 1: New York Rangers vs. Carolina — NBCSN, noon

Game 1: Florida vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Game 1: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh — NBC, 8 p.m.

Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 1: Chicago vs. Edmonton — NBC, 3 p.m.

Game 1: Winnipeg vs. Calgary — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Best of This is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Best of This is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: 42 to 1 — ABC, 2 p.m.

E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

E:60: The Mike Tyson Collection — ABC, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Holy Buckeye — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

E:60: After the Storm — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, midnight

Tennis

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, Biot, France

Women’s Semifinals/Men’s Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

World Team Tennis Playoffs

Semifinals, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

New York Empire at Philadelphia Freedoms — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Chicago Smash at Orlando Storm — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.