All Times Eastern

Boxing

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Valdez vs. Stevenson, Part 2 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

College Baseball

BYU at San Francisco — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 4 p.m.

Alabama at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Football

The Huddle: Draft Preview — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

College GameDay live from Las Vegas, NV — ESPN, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Johns Hopkins at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Oklahoma State at Florida State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship

Group Stage

Group H, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Haiti vs. Guatemala — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:50 p.m.

Group F, Estadio Panamericano, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Canada vs. Jamaica — FS2, 6:50 p.m.

Group F, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Bermuda vs. Dominican Republic — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:50 p.m.

Group H, Estadio Panamericano, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

El Salvador vs. Cuba — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

Manchester United vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 4:45 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

Formula E

Formula E Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Catalunya Championship, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness, Girona, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vidanta Villarta, Vidanta, Mexico

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rahm, Champ & Howell — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Reed & Perez Groups — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 9. 13, 17 — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Groups: McDowell, Woodland & Ortiz/Finau, Ancer & Na — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9, 17 — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Palos Verdes Championship, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF U-18 World Championship

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Erdgas Schwaben Arena, Kaufbeuren, Germany

Finland vs. Canada — TSN4/NHL Network, 8:30 a.m.

Sweden vs. Germany — TSN3, 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Fanatec Arena, Landshut, Germany

Czechia vs. Switzerland — TSN3, 9:30 a.m.

United States vs. Latvia — TSN4/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL 2: Featherweights & Heavyweights, eSports Stadium, Arlington, TX

Prelims — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Dover — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 6, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans — TNT/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Game 6, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz — TNT/Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Suns/Pelicans, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Mavericks/Jazz, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

NFL Annual Player Selection Meeting, Caesars Forum, Paradise, NV

1st Round — ABC/ESPN/NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — ESPN2/NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Draft Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access: 1st Round Recap — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Boston — MSG Western New York/NESN, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa — Bally Sports Florida/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina — MSG Plus/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Islanders — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota — NHL Network/Sportsnet West/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado — Bally Sports South/Altitude, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver — Bally Sports West/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Nashville at Colorado/San Jose at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Authentic ACC: CaneCutz — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Finding Free — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Rhoden’s Road Trip — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: I Run With Maud — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Swimming

USA Swimming International Team Trials

Day 2, Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Men’s and Women’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s and Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s and Women’s 50m Breaststroke, Men’s and Women’s 50m Backstroke — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court: BMW Open (ATP)/Estoril Open (ATP)/Madrid Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Semifinals

1st Leg, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Rangers — Galavisión/Paramount+, 2:50 p.m.

1st Leg, London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

West Ham United vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — TUDN/Paramount+, 2:50 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — Galavisión/TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.