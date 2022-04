All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBC Heavyweight Title, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fury vs. Whyte Preshow — ESPN, 1 p.m.

All Access: Spence vs. Ugas-Epilogue — Showtime, 10:10 p.m.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Valdez vs. Stevenson, Part 1 — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

1. FC Köln vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Sport Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund — ABC, 12:25 p.m.

ESPN FC — ABC, noon

College Baseball

Vanderbilt at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Baylor at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Fresno State at Air Force — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 2 p.m.

San Diego at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

Pacific at Portland — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 4 p.m.

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Utah at USC — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

College Football

Spring Games

UCLA Spring Showcase — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, noon

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Penn State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

USC — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Navy at Army — CBS Sports Network, noon

Penn State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Syracuse — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Women’s

Northwestern at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville — ACC Network, noon

Ohio State at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, noon

Army at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Clemson at Florida State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

LSU at Georgia — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Utah — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

Arsenal vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Watford — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa — CNBC/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

Sprint — ESPN, 10:25 a.m.

Golf

European Tour/DP World Tour

ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, Lakes Course, Infinitium, Tarragona, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

New Orleans Classic, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 9, 14, 17 — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rose & Hovland Teams — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Scheffler & Dahmen Teams — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups: C. Smith Team/Lowry Team/Bubba Watson Team/Rodgers Team — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 17 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

ClubCorp Classic, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LA Open, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 34

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

AS Saint-Étienne vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 10:25 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 279

Featherweight World Championship, Blaisdell Arena, Honolulu, HI

Cyborg vs. Blencove 2 — Showtime, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC-The Walk: Whittaker vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Adesanya vs. Silva — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/YES, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — FS1/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 4 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Bally Sports South Extra/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Anaheim — MASN/Bally Sports SoCal, 9 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle — Bally Sports Kansas City/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Washington — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Arizona — MLB Network/WPIX/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo — Univision/TUDN/Twitter, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact — WPHL/TSN1, 3 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire — ESPN, 5 p.m.

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution — NBC Sports Washington/WSBK/WPRI 12.2, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KNVA/KTFO/TSN1/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Columbus Crew — KMCI/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Charlotte FC — Altitude/WAXN/WSOC, 9 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake — KPTV/KMYU, 10 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders — UniMás/TUDN/WJZO, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Nashville SC — Spectrum SportsNet/WUXP, 10:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Qualifying — FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Race — Fox, 4 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series-Talladega — Fox, 3 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors — TNT/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet, 2 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 3-0)

Game 3, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston/YES, 7:30 p.m. (Boston leads series 2-0)

Western Conference

Game 4, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz — TNT/Bally Sports Southwest, 4:30 p.m. (Dallas leads series 2-1)

Game 4, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports North, 10 p.m. (Memphis leads series 2-1)

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: 76ers/Raptors, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Playoff Central: Mavericks/Jazz, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/Nets, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Grizzlies/Timberwolves, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, noon

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Carolina at New Jersey — Bally Sports South/MSG Network, 12:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Buffalo — MSG Plus/MSG Western New York, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit — NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 12:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Boston — ABC/ESPN+/Sportsnet 360, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay — NHL Network/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles — KCOP/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

ABC Hockey Saturday — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL’s Best: Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Chicago at San Jose/Seattle at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis at Arizona/Vancouver at Calgary/Anaheim at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit — CBS, 1 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 10 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 1

Motherwell vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 34

Venezia vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Serie A Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 34

Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:50 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Journey to Glory — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

All In With Laila Ali: In the Water — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Boundless: Hawaii: The Channel of Bones — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Boundless: Kenya: Born to Run — Stadium, 6 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court: Semifinals: St. Barcelona Open (ATP)/Serbia Open (ATP)/BNP Tennis Championship Istanbul (WTA)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

USFL

Week 2

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars — Fox, noon

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers — FS1, 7 p.m.