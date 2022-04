All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Kentucky at Louisville — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Pepperdine — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

BYU at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Portland — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Creighton — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Nevada — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Football

Campus Insiders: Draft Preview — Stadium, 6 p.m.

The Huddle — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Loyola (MD) at Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Softball

Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

At the Net — Big Ten Network, midnight

Coppa Italiana

Semifinal

2nd Leg, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m. (0-0 tied on aggregate)

Coppa Italiana Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Coppa Italiana Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

DfB Pokal (German Cup)

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Hamburger SV vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

Liverpool vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA of America

PGA Professional Championship, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, TX

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 1993 PGA Championship (Paul Azinger at Inverness) — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 33

RCD Mallorca vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Elche CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Top Finishes Countdown — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

PFL 2021 Best Highlights — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Slugfests — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Detroit — YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/NESN, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — WUCW/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Washington — Bally Sports Arizona/MASN, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Mets — NBC Sports Bay Area/SNY, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Mets — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — TBS/Bally Sports South/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Sun/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 2, FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat — TNT/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m. (Miami leads series 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 2, FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies — NBA TV/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southeast, 8:30 p.m. (Minnesota leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns — TNT/Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 1-0)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Playoff Central: Pelicans/Suns, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Caught in the Draft: How Low Will Aaron Go? — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Kiper & McShay Three Round Mock Draft — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal — Bally Sports North/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New York Rangers — TSN3/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at New York Islanders — Bally Sports Florida/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis — ESPN+/Hulu/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver — TSN5/RDS/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (Pacific/West), 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Shark (world premiere) — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Barcelona Open (ATP)/Serbia Open (ATP)/BNP Tennis Championship Istanbul (WTA)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)