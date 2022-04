All Times Eastern



College Baseball

San Francisco at Pepperdine — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego State at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 10:05 p.m.

College Football

Campus Insiders: Draft Preview — Stadium, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships

Semifinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Alabama vs. Minnesota vs. Oklahoma vs. Utah — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Auburn vs. Florida vs. Michigan vs. Missouri — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

North Carolina at Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Baylor at Texas — Longhorn Network, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Semifinals Preview Show — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, SC

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 7 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 14, 17 — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Berger and Cantlay Groups — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Spieth, Thomas & Lowry — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Featured Groups: Smith, Niemann, Im & Morikawa, Cink, Simpson — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 17 — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, HI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Top Finishes Countdown — ESPN2, midnight

Bellator MMA: Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee (11/19/2020) — CBS Sports Network, midnight

UFC Archival: Best of UFC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Oakland at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/YES, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 5:14 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports San Diego, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Bristol — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central: NBA Playoff Preview 2022 — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Shaqtin’ a Fool — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA G League Playoffs

Finals

Game 2, Chase Fieldhouse, Wilmington, DE

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPNews, 8 p.m. (Rio Grande Valley leads series 1-0)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh — MSG+/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston — TSN5/RDS/NESN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo — Bally Sports Midwest Extra/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — ESPN, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado — MSG Network/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary — Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver — Bally Sports Arizona/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (Pacific/West), 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: New Jersey at Colorado/Vegas at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NWSL

OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave — Paramount+, 10 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Life’s a Pitch — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Born to Entertain — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Falls from Grace — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta vs. Red Bull Leipzig — TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

2nd Leg, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

2nd Leg, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. West Ham United — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m.

2nd Leg, Ibrox Stadium, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. Braga — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.