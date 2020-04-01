All Times Eastern
Basketball
Harlem Globetrotters: Best of the Best — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
2015 National Semifinal: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
2015 National Championship: Duke vs. Wisconsin — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
2001 National Semifinal: Duke vs. Maryland — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
College Football
Notre Dame at Michigan State (09/18/2010) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M at UCLA (09/03/2017) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
LSU at Florida (10/09/2010) — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
eSports
EA Sports Madden NFL 20 Classic — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
NHL 20: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals simulation (03/24/2020) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Golf
Arnie-His Army — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Arnie-The Majors — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
Arnie-His Legacy — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
Arnie and Me — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. McGregor — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time: 30-11 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All-Time: 10-1 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
MLB
1995 American League Division Series, Game 5: New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
1991 World Series, Game 7: Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.
2011 World Series, Game 6: Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
2005 World Series, Game 2: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
2016 NBA Finals
Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NFL
Sunday Night Football Classics
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos (09/09/2012-Peyton Manning’s Broncos debut) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (10/20/2013-Manning’s return to Indy) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 6 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, noon
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
The latest
- Ottawa Senators’ radio analyst Gord Wilson on his COVID-19 battle: “It’s a flu like nothing I’ve ever had.”
- Fox Sports Midwest broadcaster Jim Edmonds has been hospitalized, tested for COVID-19
- Doris Burke tested positive for COVID-19, is symptom-free now, but tells Adrian Wojnarowski “I could not get out of bed.”
- Fox Sports to air NFL postseason classics, ESPN to air MNF classics during COVID-19 pandemic (Update: NBCSN will show SNF classics)
NHL
Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues (10/02/2019) — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Raising the Cup: 1998 Stanley Cup Final — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Turn to Hockeytown: 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Pioneers: Gordie Howe – NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Names on the Cup — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
Best LaLiga Goals 2017/2018 — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
LaLiga Top 50 Goals of 2018 — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.
Ligue 1 Top 50 Goals of 2018 — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Turkish SuperLig Top 50 Goals of 2018 — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.
Fùtbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.
The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
30 for 30 Shorts: Unhittable: Sidd Finch and the Tibetan Fastball — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
E:60: Hilinski’s Hope — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
SC Featured: Best of the Year — EPSNews, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon