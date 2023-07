Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes (20) and St. Louis City defender Jon Bell (23) go for the ball in the second half at BMO Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 18

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Big3

Week 4, FedExForum, Memphis, TN

3 Headed Monsters vs. Trilogy/3’s Company vs. Triplets/Power vs. Ball Hogs — CBS, 3 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

Lightweights, Chelsea Ballroom, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan — Showtime, 10 p.m.

All Access: Spence vs. Crawford-Episode 1 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

All Access: Spence vs. Crawford-Episode 2 — Showtime, 9:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 6

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN4/CFL+, 4 p.m.

Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc — Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost/Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner

3rd Round

Main Feed — CBS, noon (same day coverage)

Final Round

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour Champions

Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

Announcers: Steve Sands/Peter Jacobsen/Jimmy Roberts//Roger Maltbie//John Wood//Kira K. Dixon

2nd Round — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Dana Open, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Tripp Isenhour//Karen Stupples

3rd Round — Peacock, 3 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/John Cook/George Savaricas//Hugo Leon//Craig Perks

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golfing the World: Caribbean — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Golfing the World: New England — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Golfing the World: Colorado — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indy Toronto, Exhibition Place Street Circuit, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Kevin Lee//Dillon Welch

Practice 2 — Peacock, 10:35 a.m.

Qualifying — Peacock, 2:50 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Toledo Mud Hens at Buffalo Bisons — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Holm vs. Bueno Silva, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPN, noon

UFC Live: Holm vs. Bueno Silva — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: UFC Women’s Bantamweights — ESPN, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Kansas City — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — FS1/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports California, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Detroit at Seattle — Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

San Diego at Philadelphia — MLB Network/MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia — MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — MASN/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

Boston at Chicago Cubs — NESN/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto — Bally Sports Arizona/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore — Bally Sports Florida/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

New York Yankees at Colorado — YES/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 26

Free Games — All on Apple TV

Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. (also on FS1/TSN5) — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: José Hernandez//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

Chicago Fire vs. Toronto FC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Ricky Lopez-Espin//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez//French: Olivier Brett/Patrice Bernier

Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

Real Salt Lake vs. New York Red Bulls, 9:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Jill Loyden//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Diego Arrioja

Vancouver vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. (also on TSN1/TSN5) — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Jesus Acosta/Max Cordaro//French: Matt Cullen/Sebastien Le Toux

MLS 360, 7 p.m. — Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Walter Roque

Montreal Impact vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Ed Cohen/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Ivan Kasanzew

New England Revolution vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Mark Followill/Charlie Davies//Spanish: Moises Linares/Jaime Macias

Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Carlos Ruiz

Minnesota United vs. LAFC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin/Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto

St. Louis City SC vs. Inter Miami — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Diego Tabares

Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: J. Laguna/Carlos Pavon

Portland Timbers vs. Columbus Crew — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Mariano Trujillo

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Nigel Reo-Coker//Spanish: Andres Agulla/Eduardo Biscayart/Miguel Gallardo

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — English: Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Nigel Reo-Coker//Spanish: Andres Agulla/Eduardo Biscayart/Miguel Gallardo

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network/Peacock, noon

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ambetter Health 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race– USA Network/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green: New Hampshire Xfinity — USA Network/Peacock (Marty Snider/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Dale Jarrett), 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Race — USA Network/Peacock (Marty Snider/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Dale Jarrett), 5:30 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League

Playoffs, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Playoffs, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

ESPN, 3 p.m.

ESPN, 5 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Central Division Needs — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Olympics

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Denver Open, Gates Tennis Center, Denver, CO

Men’s and Women’s Pro Doubles — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Soccer

USL Championship

Monterey Bay vs. Oakland Roots — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

República deportiva: Sabádo Fútbolero — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: The Ambassadors of Goodwill — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Back to School– NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Rolex Giraglia — BBC News, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: The Speech — ABC, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Ladies’ Singles Final: Markéta Vondroušová vs. Ons Jabeur — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Gentlemen’s Doubles Final: Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs. Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 8 a.m.

WNBA

WNBA All-Star Weekend

2023 WNBA All-Star Game, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Paradise, NV

Team Wilson vs. Team Stewart — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.