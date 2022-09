All Times Eastern

Basketball

Women’s

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

Quarterfinals, Sydney SuperDome, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

United States vs. Serbia — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Canada — ESPN+, 12:20 a.m. (Thursday)

Communist China vs. France — ESPN+, 3:50 a.m. (Thursday)

Belgium vs. Australia — ESPN+, 6:20 a.m. (Thursday)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Iowa at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan — FS1, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Mississippi State at Auburn — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2020: Colin Morikawa at TPC Harding Park — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 228: Pitbull vs. Archuleta (09/28/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Bellator 236: Macfarlane vs. Jackson (12/21/2019) — CBS Sports Network, midnight

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN2/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — MLB Network/YES/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/MASN, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 9;30 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Houston — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 3 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

2021 Regular Season: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders — ESPN, 8 p.m.

2021 NFC Divisional Playoff: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

2021: AFC Divisional Playoff: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Versatility — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Montreal at Toronto — Sportsnet One/RDS/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — NHL Network/NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit — ESPN+/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas — NHL Network/KNTV, 10 p.m.

Soccer

CONCACAF Gold Cup: The Finals — FS2, 5 p.m.

2021 Copa América: Argentina’s Road to Glory — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

2022 CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle’s Road to Glory — FS2, 10:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: Once Upon a Comeback — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

TrueSouth: Tompkinsville — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: The Great Imposter and Me — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Korea Open Tennis Championships (ATP)/Sofia Open (ATP)/Tel Aviv Open (ATP)/Parma Ladies Open (WTA)/Tallinn Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.