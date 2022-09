All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 5

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Carlton Blues vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

HOMECOMING: Shakur Stevenson — ESPN2, midnight

Shakur Stevenson vs. Alberto Guevara (07/12/2019) — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

Week 4

West Virginia at Virginia Tech — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Florida — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Purdue vs. Wisconsin — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Penn State vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Wyoming vs. New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

Georgetown vs. St. John’s — FS1, 7 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Loyola Marymount vs. BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Nevada vs. Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. San Diego — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Presidents Cup, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

United States vs. International

Day 1 (Fourball) — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the Presidents Cup — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

Leagues Cup Showcase

MLS vs. Liga MX, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT

Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas — TUDN/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Texas — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 pm. (joined in progress)

National League

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Race for the Championship: Talladega Fights — USA Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 3

Thursday Night Football, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns — Amazon Prime Video/WPXI (Pittsburgh only)/WEWS (Cleveland only), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

TNF Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys –ESPNU 7:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: King George — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Clemson — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Wake Forest — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Captain: Bigger Than Baseball — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: San Diego Open (ATP)/Moselle Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Courtside Live: Korea Open (WTA)/Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA)/Budapest Open (WTA)/Moselle Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Laver Cup Review Review Show 2021 — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 5

League C — Group 3, Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan vs. Belarus — FS2, 10 a.m.

League D — Group 1, Skonto Stadions, Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Moldova — FS2, noon

League A — Group 4, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Belgium vs. Wales — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

League 1 — Group 1, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

France vs. Austria — Fubo Sports Network, 2:33 p.m.

League D — Group 1, Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. Andorra — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:35 p.m.

League C — Group 1, LFF stadionas, Vilnius, Lithuania

Lithuania vs. Faroe Islands — Fubo Sports Network 3, 2:35 p.m.

League C — Group 3, Štadión Antona Malatinského, Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Azerbaijan — Fubo Sports Network 4, 2:35 p.m.

League C — Group 1, Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey vs. Luxembourg — Fubo Sports Network 5, 2:35 p.m.

League A — Group 1, Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia

Croatia vs. Denmark — Fubu Sports Network 8, 2:35 p.m.

League A — Group 4, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Netherlands — FS1, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA Nations League Preview Show — Fubo Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchnight Highlights — FS2, 1 a.m. (Friday)