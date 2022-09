All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 7

1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. SC Freiburg — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

College Field Hockey

St. Joseph’s vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Stanford vs. San Diego State — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Cal vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Vanderbilt vs. LSU — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Texas vs. Central Florida — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Cal vs. Penn — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. UCLA — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Toledo — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Oregon at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, noon

Nebraska at Kentucky — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

San Jose State at USC — Pac-12 Insider, 4 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, PA

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 11 a.m. (delayed)

Finals — Fox, 2 p.m. (live) or 4:30 p.m. (delayed) — depending on NFL games in your area

English Premier League

Matchweek 8

Brentford vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Telemundo, 7 a.m.

Everton vs. West Ham United — USA Network/Telemundo, 9:10 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 11:15 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11:15 a.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Italian Open, Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome, Italy

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Road to the Presidents Cup — NBC, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

America’s Day at the Races, Aqueduct Race Track, Queens, New York, NY

Pebbles Stakes — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 6

CA Osasuna vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Betis vs. Girona — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+. 12:20 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 8

OGC Nice vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Nantes vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2022 Best Highlights — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Title Fight Knockouts — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, noon

Texas at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston — Bally Sports Kansas City/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Mets — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Milwaukee — YES/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Columbus Crew vs. Portland Timbers — ESPN, 1 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Inter Miami — NBC Sports Washington/WBFS, 5 p.m.

LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo — KCOP/KRCA/AT&T Sports Southwest, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2010 Daytona 500 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 Season — FS1, 9 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

Week 2

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

Miami at Baltimore

New England at Pittsburgh

New York Jets at Cleveland

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Carolina at New York Giants

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Washington at Detroit

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle at San Francisco

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas

Cincinnati at Dallas

Houston at Denver

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

Sunday Night Football, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NWSL

Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Olympics

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (series premiere) — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 8

FC St. Mirren vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 7

AS Roma vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Network, noon

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 7

Fenerbahçe vs. Alanyaspor — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 12:50 p.m.

USL Championship

Sacramento Republic vs. Oregon County — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m

E60: The Great Imposter and Me — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

E60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

E60 Presents: A Love Story — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

The Captain: Hiding in Plain Sight — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Boundless: Utah: Adventure Xtream Race — Stadium, 2 p.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Boundless: France: 140 km Mountain Bike Race — Stadium, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Larry Sanders — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN2, midnight

All Madden — FS2, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Davis Cup Finals Group Stage (Germany vs. Austria, Great Britain vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Sweden, Spain vs. Korea)/Chennai Open (WTA)/Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Courtside Live: Korea Open (WTA)/Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA)/Budapest Open (WTA)/Moselle Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

WNBA Finals

Game 4, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun — ESPN/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 4 p.m.