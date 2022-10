All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 9

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Oregon State vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington vs. Cal — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Women’s

Louisville vs. Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Michigan State vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Notre Dame vs. Florida State — ESPNU, noon

Minnesota vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Texas A&M — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Missouri vs. Florida — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Indiana — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Stanford vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

New Mexico vs. San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Central, 3 p.m.

Utah State vs. Air Force — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

Georgia vs. Tennessee — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

UCLA vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

South Carolina at Tennessee — SEC Network, noon

Florida International at Charlotte — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State –Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College — ACC Networ, 4 p.m.

USC at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — ESPNU, 6 p.m..

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 10

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United — USA Network, 8:55 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Fulham — Telemundo, 8:55 a.m./CNBC, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Everton vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Telemundo, 1:55 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Spanish Open, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Constellation Furyk & Friends, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA of America

PGA Jr. League Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ

Final Round — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour

Shriners Children’s Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Mediheal Championship, Saticoy Club, Somis, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

“Win and You’re In Series,” Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, KY

Juddmonte Spinster Stakes — CNBC, 5 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 8

Real Valladolid vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Cádiz CF vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 10

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

Stade Brestois vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Estac Troyes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

MLB Postseason

Wild Card Series

National League

Game 3, Citi Field, Queens, New York, NY

San Diego Padres at New York Mets — ESPN, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Decision Day/Final Day of Regular Season

Atlanta United vs. New York City FC — Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution — WGN/WSBK, 2:30 p.m.

D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati — NBC Sports Washington Plus/WSTR, 2:30 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Montreal Impact — WBFS/WAMI/TSN1, 2:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC — MSG Network/WAXN, 2:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC — WPHL/TSN4, 2:30 p.m.

Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids — KXAN/KTFO/Altitude, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City — KTXA/KMPX/KMCI, 5 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet, 5 p.m.

LAFC vs. Nashville SC — KCOP/KRCA/WUXP, 5 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Bally Sports North/WUCW/TSN1/TSN4, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes — KZJO/NBC Sports California, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series — Playoffs: Round of 12

Bank of America Roval 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway: Road Course, Concord, NC

Race — NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Charlotte — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Countdown to Green — NBC, 1 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Chicago at Toronto — NBA TV/NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento — NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports North/KTLA, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NFL

Week 5

NFL London Game, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers — NFL Network/NFL+/WABC (NY)/WLUK (Green Bay)/WTMJ (Milwaukee), 9:30 a.m.

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland

Miami at New York Jets

Pittsburgh at Buffalo

Tennessee at Washington

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

Chicago at Minnesota

Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia at Arizona

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens — NBC/Peacock/Universo

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The O.T. — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Western Conference Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 9

Fenerbahçe vs. Fatih Karagümrük — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 12:50 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

BBC Green Sport Awards — BBC World News, 10:30 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Fubo Sports Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

E60: Truth Be Told — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Boundless: Colorado: Vail Mountain Games– Stadium, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Paul Pierce — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

ACC Legends: Bobby Bowden — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

TrueSouth: Madisonville, TN — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Courtside-Live: UniCredit Firenze Open (ATP)/Gijon Open (ATP)/Transylvania Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)