All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 7

Sydney Swans vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBC Interim World Super Welterweight Title, Home Depot Center, Carson, CA

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 9

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 18

BC Lions at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN5/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Edmonton Elks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN5/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 6

Red River Shootout, Cotton Bowl, Fair Park, TX

Texas vs. Oklahoma — ABC, noon

EBW Classic, Polar Park, Worcester, MA

Bucknell vs. Holy Cross — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Shamrock Series, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

BYU vs. Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ACC Network, noon

Purdue at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan — CBS Sports Network, noon

Tennessee at LSU — ESPN, noon

Missouri at Florida — ESPNU, noon

Dartmouth at Yale — ESPN+, noon

Fordham at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Michigan at Indiana — Fox, noon

TCU at Kansas — FS1, noon

Arkansas at Mississippi State — SEC Network, noon

Princeton at Lafayette — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN2/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Marist at Stetson — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Duquesne — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Norfolk State at Morgan State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Dakota State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southern Connecticut State at Bryant — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Columbia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wofford at Samford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Butler — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Albany at Monmouth — SNY/FloSports, 1 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Akron at Ohio — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Furman at The Citadel — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

San Diego at Drake — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Carolina State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn at Georgetown — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maine at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Towson at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Grambling State at Alabama A&M — HBCU Go, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Jackson State at Alabama State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Northwestern State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Dakota at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Ball State at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Kent State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at UMass — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Northern Illinois -=- ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at New Hampshire — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UAB — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State — ABC, 4 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami (FL) — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Carolina at Mercer — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Washington at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Illinois State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lindenwood at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern at Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee State — ESPN+. 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Dakota at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

UConn at Florida International — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State — FS1, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Arkansas State — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Army at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Washington State at USC — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama — CBS, 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Boise State — FS1, 9:45 p.m.

Hawai’i at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — ESPN, 11 p.m.

College GameDay live from University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Indiana University, Bloomington, IN — Fox, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from The Junction, Starkville, MS — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Indiana University, Bloomington, IN — FS1, 11 a.m.

College Football: The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame — CBS, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break live from Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Soccer

Women’s

Portland vs. Pepperdine — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Central, 10 p.m.

Pacific vs. BYU — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

San Diego State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

Nevada at Wyoming — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 3 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 10

Newcastle United vs. Brentford — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Southampton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Japan Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka City, Japan

Race — ESPN2, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Spanish Open, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA of America

PGA Jr. League Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ

2nd Round — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

2nd Round — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Constellation Furyk & Friends, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Shriners Children’s Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Mediheal Championship, Saticoy Club, Somis, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

“Win and You’re In Series,” Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, KY

Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes — CNBC, 5 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 8

UD Almería vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Girona — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Getafe vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 10

Olympique de Marseille vs. AC Ajaccio — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

MLB Postseason

Wild Card Series

American League

Game 2, The Field Formerly Known as Jacobs, Cleveland, OH

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians — ESPN2, 12:07 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays — ESPN, 4:07 p.m. (Seattle leads series 1-0)

National League

Game 2, Citi Field, New York, NY

San Diego Padres at New York Mets — ESPN, 7:37 p.m. (San Diego leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals — ESPN2, 8:37 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series — Playoffs: Round of 12

Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Practice — NBC Sports app, 10 a.m.

Qualifying — NBC Sports app, 10:30 a.m.

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Charlotte — NBC, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series — Playoffs: Round of 12

Bank of America Roval 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Qualifying — NBC Sports app, noon

Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

NBA Preseason

Exhibition

Abu Dhabi Games, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks — NBA TV, noon

NFL

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 12:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Exhibition

2022 NHL Global Series, 02 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks — NHL Network/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports California, 2 p.m.

Hockeyville 2021, J.K. Irving Centre, Bouctouche, New Brunswick, Canada

Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators — TVA Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles — Bally Sports SoCal, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — NHL Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington — NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — TSN4, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston — NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New York Islanders — MSG Network/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas (at Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID) — KTNV, 8 p.m.

Pre-Season Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 9

Sassuolo vs. Internazionale Milan — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 9

Giresunspor vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from The Junction, Starkville, MS — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi! — NBC, 11 a.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of September — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: A Battle of Wits — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali: Ghost Jumper — CBS, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

E60: Truth Be Told — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Airing It Out With Housh & Scandrick: Willie McGinest — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: Ghosts of Ole Miss — ESPNU, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, Ariake Tennis Forest Park, Tokyo, Japan

Finals — Tennis Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Center Court Live: Finals: Astana Open (ATP)/Agel Open (WTA)/Jasmin Open Monastir (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)