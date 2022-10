All Times Eastern

Boxing

Battle Lines: Lomachenko — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day, Pac-12 Headquarters, San Francisco, CA

George Kliavkoff Opening Remarks — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 1 p.m.

Stanford — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 2:30 p.m.

Arizona State — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 2:45 p.m.

Washington State — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 3 p.m.

Arizona — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 3:15 p.m.

Cal — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 3:30 p.m.

Oregon State — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 3:45 p.m.

Washington — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 4 p.m.

USC — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 4:15 p.m.

Colorado — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 4:30 p.m.

UCLA — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 4:45 p.m.

Utah — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 5 p.m.

Oregon — Pac-12 Networks (Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 5:15 p.m.

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Vanderbilt at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

East Lake Cup, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Ohio State vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Penn State vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Playing Lessons With the Pros: St. Andrews with Nick Dougherty — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Zach Johnson — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: The Legend of East Lake — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

M-1 Global MMA Live: Gorilla MMA Series 55 Highlight — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

MLB

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City — KTLA/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix — TNT, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Columbus — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal — Bally Sports North/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New York Rangers — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle — MSG Western New York/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Driving Change — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Charlottesville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

E60: Truth Be Told — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: 1st Round: Erste Bank Open (ATP)/Swiss Indoors Basel (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 5

Group E, Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Chelsea — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group G, Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla, Spain

Sevilla vs. F.C. Copenhagen — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group H, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Maccabi Haifa — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group F, Celtic Park, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group F, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Real Madrid — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group G, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City — Paramount+/Vix+, 2:50 p.m.

Group H, Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Benfica vs. Juventus — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.