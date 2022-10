All Times Eastern

College Basketball

SEC Now: Basketball Media Days — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

College Football

Week 8

Georgia State at Appalachian State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, midnight

College Soccer

Women’s

Pepperdine vs. BYU — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Pacific — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Central, 10 p.m.

Portland vs. Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

San Francisco at Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

LSU at Alabama – ESPNU, 9 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

DfB-Pokal (German Cup)

2nd Round

Hannover 96 vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN2, 11:55 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 12

Brentford vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Universo, 2:25 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Southampton — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Newcastle United vs. Everton — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 3:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2 p.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

BMW Ladies Championship, Oak Valley Country Club, Busan, Republic of Korea

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 10

Real Valladolid vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

Elche CF vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB Postseason

League Championship Series

National League

Game 2, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres — Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes, 4:35 p.m.

American League

Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

New York Yankees at Houston Astros — TBS (English)/MLB Network (Spanish), 7:37 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox/FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Postseason Closer — TBS, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Homestead — FS2, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7:50 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Detroit — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — Bally Sports Ohio/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn — Bally Sports New Orleans/YES, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Memphis — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Denver at Utah — Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix — ESPN/Bally Sports Southwest, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento — Root Sports Plus/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Slimetime — Week 6 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Toughness — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Philadelphia at Florida — TNT/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West/Altitude 2, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle — TNT/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP)/Guadalajara Open (WTA)/Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (WTA)/Stockholm Open (ATP)/Tennis Napoli Cup (ATP) — Tennis Channel, noon

WTA Tour

Guadalajara Open Akron, Panamerican Tennis Center, Zapopan, Mexico

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP)/Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (WTA)/Stockholm Open (ATP)/Tennis Napoli Cup (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)