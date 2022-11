All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 13

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

CFL

Playoffs

Eastern Semi-Final, Percival-Molson Memorial Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN4/ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Western Semi-Final, BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN5/ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

CFL Playoffs: Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, noon

CFL Playoffs: Pregame — TSN1/TSN5/ESPN2, 4 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, L.R. Hill Sports Complex, Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA

Liberty vs. Old Dominion — FS1, 4 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Buckeye Varsity Field, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Michigan vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football

Championship Drive — ESPN, 1 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Campus Sites

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Duke vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Washington vs. San Diego State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Oregon State vs. USC — Pac-12 Insider, 5 p.m.

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Final, UCF Soccer and Track Complex, University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL

Memphis vs. SMU — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

North Carolina vs. Florida State — ESPNU, noon

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Maryland SoccerPlex, Boyds, MD

Georgetown vs. Xavier — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Penn State vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Big 12 Conference Tournament

Championship, Round Rock Multipurpose Complex, Round Rock, TX

West Virginia vs. TCU — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Malek Stadium at Clinton Field, Army West Point, West Point, NY

Army vs. Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Championship, Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex, Pensacola, FL

Alabama vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

LSU at Tennessee — SEC Network, noon

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, noon

Arizona State at UCLA — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Utah at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona at USC — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 15

Chelsea vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Telemundo, 7 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Telemundo, 9 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

FA Cup

First Round Proper

Wrexham AFC vs. Oldham Athletic — ESPN+, 7:25 a.m.

Curzon Ashton vs. Cambridge United — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Woking vs. Oxford United — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Derby County — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club

Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

Final Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleon Golf Course, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2022 Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs

Timbertech Championship, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

FIG Artistic World Championships

Day 6, Liverpool Arena, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Apparatus Finals — Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 13

Atlético de Madrid vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Villarreal CF vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 14

RC Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Toulouse vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard 2 — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard 3 — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Countdown: UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Phoenix — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green at Phoenix Raceway — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto — NBC Sports Chicago/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

Washington at Memphis — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Utah at Los Angeles Clippers — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/KTLA/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Shaq: The Big Conversation — NBA TV, 8;30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks at Maine Celtics — MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Long Island Nets at College Park Skyhawks — NBA TV/WPCH, 3 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Capital City Go-Go — NBC Sports Washington Plus, 3 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at G League Ignite — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

NFL

Week 9

Byes: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, NY Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New York Jets

Indianapolis at New England

Las Vegas at Jacksonville

Miami at Chicago

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati

Green Bay at Detroit

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta

Minnesota at Washington

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at New York Rangers — Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Detroit/MSG Network, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina — ESPN/TSN4/TVA Sports, 5 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports SoCal, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Running

New York City Marathon — ESPN2/WABC (New York only), 8:30 a.m.

New York City Marathon Highlights — ABC, 3 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 14

St. Johnstone vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 13

AS Roma vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Network, noon

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 13

Trabzonspor vs. Konyaspor — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports Network, 11:50 a.m.

USL Championship

Western Conference Finals

San Antonio FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Official Film: Mexico 1970: The World at Their Feet — FS1, 8 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview: Germany & Mexico — FS1, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview: USA & Morocco — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Boundless: Iceland: Surface of the Moon — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

The First Team — Stadium, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Acción – TUDN, 4 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Victor Oladipo, Part 2 — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of October — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Paris Masters, AccorHotels Arena, Bercy, France

Finals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Singles Semifinal: Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari/Doubles Semifinal: Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs. Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Singles Semifinal: Iga Swiatek vs. Aryna Sabalenka & Doubles Semifinal: Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens vs. Desirae Krawczyk/Demi Schuurs — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.