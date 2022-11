All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

URI at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Colby-Sawyer at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Campbell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Georgia — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Alabama State at Ohio — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Blufton at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at North Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hartford vs. Colgate (at the Palestra, Philadelphia, PA) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Indiana State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wagner at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Radford at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Maine at Brown — NESN/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bethel at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lamar at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mobile at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Southern at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Yale at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at Auburn — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Wofford at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Boston University at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Penn — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Idaho State at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Central Florida — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Alcorn State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Monmouth at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 7:30 p.m.

Montana at Air Force — Altitude/Mountain West Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

Phil Knight Invitational

3rd Place Game, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR

Oregon vs. Michigan State — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Championship, Moda Center, Portland, OR

North Carolina vs. Iowa State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Phil Knight Legacy

Championship, Moda Center, Portland, OR

UConn vs. Iowa — ABC, 1 p.m.

3rd Place Game, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR

Duke vs. Oregon State — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Drexel at Buffalo — ESPN+, noon

Hampton at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Kent State at Lehigh — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

Siena at Vermont — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at North Florida — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Boston University at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Marshall — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Army at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

East Carolina at Virginia — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Davidson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Marist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Life University at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Providence — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Texas — Longhorn Network 2 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Monmouth — FloSports, 3 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Marquette — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Rice at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Temple at Bucknell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive — ESPN, 1 p.m.

College Volleyball

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Selection Show — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

FA Cup

2nd Round Proper

Ebbsfleet vs. Fleetwood Town — ESPN+, 7:25 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Boreham Wood — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Chippenham Town — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Newport County vs. Derby County — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Ipswich Town vs. Buxton — ESPN+, 11:55 a.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group F, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Belgium vs. Morocco — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Group F, Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Croatia vs. Canada — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Group E, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Spain vs. Germany — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Group G, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Cameroon vs. Serbia — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 7 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 10 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 1 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

República de la Copa — Univision/TUDN, 4 p.m.

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, 5 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview Show — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 4 a.m. (Monday)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix Espoo, Espoo Metro Arena, Espoo, Finland

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 11:15 a.m.

Free Dance — Peacock, 1:25 p.m.

Highlights — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Spanish Women’s Open, Alferini Golf, Marbella, Spain

Final Round — Golf Channel.com/NBCSports.com, 7:30 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show: Charlie at the Dustin Johnson World Junior — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show: Kevin Pearce and Ray Romano — ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon

MLB

2022 Plays of the Year — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Brooklyn — Root Sports Plus/YES, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports North, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 4 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at New York — Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Boston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Austin Spurs at Birmingham Squadron — NBA TV/WABM, 3 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Capital City Go Go — NBC Sports Washington Plus, 3 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV 28, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 12

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Jacksonville

Cincinnati at Tennessee

Houston at Miami

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington

Chicago at New York Jets

Denver at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Cleveland

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City

New Orleans at San Francisco

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — CNBC, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The O.T. — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Minnesota — NHL Network/Bally Sports Arizona Extra/Bally Sports North Extra, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago — NHL Network/TSN3/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Rivalries of the 1990s — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Seattle at Anaheim/Vancouver at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Ottawa at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Monday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

Soccer

Minuto 45 — TUDN, 2:43 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of October — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPNews, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Best of The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

SEC Storied: No Experience Required — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: The Circle — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The All-American Cuban Comet — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

E60: Ticket Home — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness — CBS, 5 p.m.

E60: Truth Be Told — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

E60: Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Victor Oladipo, Part 1 — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, midnight

E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Davis Cup

Final, Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, Málaga, Spain

Canada vs. Australia — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.