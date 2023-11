Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the second half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 29, 2023.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 10 — End of Regular Season

Gold Coast Suns vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Basketball

Women’s Exhibition

Midwestern State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

College Diving

Men’s and Women’s

Texas Diving Invitational, Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Day 2 — Longhorn Network, 6 p.m.

Day 2 — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 10

TCU at Texas Tech — FS1, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Cal vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m.

Stanford vs. San Diego State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Clemson vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Big Ten Women’s Soccer Tournament

Semifinals, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Penn State vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Women’s Soccer Tournament Pregame — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

B1G Live: Women’s Soccer Tournament Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex, Pensacola, FL

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Air Force at Utah — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

Round 1 Preview — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Golf

Challenge Tour

Challenge Tour Grand Final, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Wide Technology Championship, El Cardonal at Diamante, Las Cabos, Mexico

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Johnson Wagner/Steve Sands//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oerholser

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Japan Classic, Taihelyo Club (Minori Course), Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 (08/17/2019) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Main Events: Dos Santos vs. Miocic (12/13/2014) — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Path to the Pennant: World Series Games 3-5 — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Philadelphia — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Utah — Bally Sports Florida/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Run it Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Week 9

Thursday Night Football, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers — Amazon Prime Video/WTVF/WPXI, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WTVF/WPXI, 8 a.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at New York Rangers — Bally Sports South/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa — Bally Sports West/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Washington — MSG SportsNet/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota — MSG SportsNet 2/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona — TSN2/RDS/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Bally Sports South/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas — TSN3/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San José — Sportsnet Pacific/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks Pregame — Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Dallas at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Montreal at Arizona/Nashville at Seattle/Winnipeg at Vegas/Vancouver at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fûtbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Paris Masters (ATP Tour)/WTA Finals Cancún (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Center Court Live: WTA Finals Cancún (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.