All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Pool Play, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, NC

Pool C

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Pool B

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Pool D

North Carolina State vs. Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Double Elimination, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Iowa vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Indiana vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Maryland vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network 7 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Pool Play, Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, AZ

Pool B

Arizona vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1 p.m.

Pool C

UCLA vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Pool A

Cal vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

Georgia vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Alabama vs Kentucky — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Missouri vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network 1:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships

Team Match Play, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ

Quarterfinals — Golf Channel/Peacock (Bob Papa/Paige Mackenzie/Steve Burkowski/Billy Ray Brown/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Julia Johnson), noon

Semifinals — Golf Channel/Peacock (Bob Papa/Paige Mackenzie/Steve Burkowski/Billy Ray Brown/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Julia Johnson), 5 p.m.

Golf Today: 2023 ANNIKA Award (Most Outstanding Division I Female Golfer) — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel (Anna Jackson/Amanda Blumenherst/Kira K. Dixon/Amy Rogers), 4:30 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 16: Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español/Fubo Sports, 9:15 a.m.

Golf

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Sweden vs. United States — TSN5/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Finland vs. Denmark — TSN5, 1 p.m.

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Canada vs. Czechia — TSN1/TSN4, 9 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Latvia — TSN4/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Round of 16

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 36

Celta de Vigo vs. Girona — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — Bally Sports San Diego/MSN2, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — TBS (Bob Costas/Ron Darling)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — SNY/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Colorado — Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Dexter Fowler/Curtis Granderson/Jimmy Rollins), 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Dexter Fowler/Curtis Granderson/Jimmy Rollins), 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Dirt: The Last Great American Sport — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 4, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Stan Van Gundy//Allie LaForce), 8:30 p.m. (Denver leads series, 3-0)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from Miami, FL — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/Heat, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from Miami, FL — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Inspire Change Special — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 3, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars — CBC/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Scott Oake)/TVA Sports/ESPN (Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan), 8 p.m. (Vegas leads series, 2-0)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m./Sportsnet, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2 (Steve Levy/Chris Chelios/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban), 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+ (Linda Cohn), 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 11:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

GR8TNESS — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: The Band Is on the Field — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: The U, Part 2 — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 3 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 4 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: French Open: Qualifying/Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/Morocco Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside Live: French Open: Qualifying/Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/Morocco Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics — NECN/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx — Twitter/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.