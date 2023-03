All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool B, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Australia vs. Republic of Korea — FS1, 10 p.m.

Communist China vs. Japan — FS1, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Pool A, Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, Taichung City, Taiwan

Panama vs. Netherlands — FS2, 11 p.m.

Italy vs. Cuba — tubi, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Mercer at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest — ESPN, noon

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Boston College — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

George Mason vs. Richmond — USA Network, 2 p.m.

George Washington vs. Saint Joseph’s — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Duquesne vs. La Salle — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

1st Round, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

St. John’s vs. Butler — FS1/FS1 4K, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. DePaul — FS1/FS1 4K, 5:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. Georgetown — FS1/FS1 4K, 8 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1/FS1 4K, 5 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1/FS1 4K, 7:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Championship, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Northern Arizona vs. Montana State — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

1st Round, United Center, Chicago, IL

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

1st Round, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Western Kentucky vs. Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. (Court A)

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m. (Court A)

Rice vs. Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m. (Court B)

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Iona vs. Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s vs. Fairfield — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Howard vs. South Carolina State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Colorado State vs. Fresno State — Fubo Sports Network/Stadium/Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

UNLV vs. Air Force — Fubo Sports Network/Stadium/Mountain West Network, 4:30 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Wyoming — Fubo Sports Network/Stadium/Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Fubo Sports Network/Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Fubo Sports Network/Stadium, 4 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Fubo Sports Network/Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

1st Round, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Colorado vs. Washington — Pac-12 Networks, 3 p.m.

Cal vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Networks, 5:30 p.m.

Stanford vs. Utah — Pac-12 Networks, 9 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Networks, 11:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Networks, 2:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Networks, 5 p.m.

Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Networks, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Networks, 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Networks, 11 p.m.

Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Networks, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Cotterell Court, Colgate University, Hamilton, NY

Lafayette at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

South Carolina vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia vs. LSU — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Championship, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Northwestern State/New Orleans — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Grambling State vs. Bethune-Cookman — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Wichita State vs. Houston — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Memphis — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Austin Peay at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Championship, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Cal-Irvine vs. Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal-Davis vs. Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Long Beach State vs. Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Hawai’i vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Florida International vs. Charlotte — ESPN+, noon (Court A)

North Texas vs. UAB — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. (Court A)

Texas-San Antonio vs. Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 3 p.m. (Court B)

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Fairfield vs. Iona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Toledo vs. Buffalo — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Ball State vs. Akron — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Mid Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State — ESPN+, noon

Morgan State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Championship, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

UNLV vs. Wyoming — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, noon

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Lamar — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bartow Center, Birmingham, AL

Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff — ESPN+, noon

Jackson State vs. Grambling State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Stephen F. Austin vs. Sam Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

California Baptist vs. Utah Tech — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Utah vs. New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

College Softball

Auburn at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Tauro vs. León — FS2/TUDN, 6 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

CD Olímpia vs. Atlas — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

1st Leg, BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real España — Fox Soccer Plus/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

R&A/USGA/Augusta National Golf Club

Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship, The Singapore Island Country Club, Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

DP World Tour

Magical Kenya Open, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network/YES, 1 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Detroit Tigers — Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Boston Red Sox — NESN, 6 p.m.

Venezuela vs. Houston Astros — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres — Bally Sports San Diego, 3 p.m.

Colorado Rockies vs. Anaheim Angels — Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

Canada vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City — Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

United States vs. San Francisco — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans — ESPN/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Boston — Root Sports Plus/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Denver — NBC Sports Chicago/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

G League Ignite at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Raptors 905 — ESPN+/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/KRGV, 8 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Texas Legends — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at South Bay Lakers – ESPN+/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Chicago at Detroit — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver — TNT/Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet Pacific/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Ice Queens — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL BTS: Stadium Series — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Center, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Paris Saint-Germain — CBS/Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 1-0)

2nd Leg, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 0-1)

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.