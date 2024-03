Mar 12, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Shaylee Gonzales (2) passes the ball during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Men’s

Round 2

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Sydney Swans vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Baseball

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Maine — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Fordham at St. John’s — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Villanova at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State — B1G+, 5:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Kansas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at McNeese — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

BYU at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at Rice — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma — FS1, 8 p.m.

Florida at LSU — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Ca-Santa Barbara at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9:05 p.m.

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Washington at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 10:05 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

East Region, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic — CBS, 12:15 p.m.

Stetson vs. UConn — CBS, 2:45 p.m.

West Region, FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Jim Spanarkel//Jon Rothstein

Colgate vs. Baylor — truTV, 12:40 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Auburn — truTV, 3:10 p.m.

East Region, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, WA

Announcers: Lisa Byington/Robbie Hummel/Steve Smith//Lauren Shehadi

UAB vs. San Diego State — TNT, 1:45 p.m.

Yale vs. Auburn — TNT, 4:15 p.m.

South Region, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Andy Katz

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Marquette — TBS, 2 p.m.

Colorado State/Boise State vs. Florida — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

South Region, FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Jim Spanarkel//Jon Rothstein

Texas A&M vs. Nebraska — TNT, 6:50 p.m.

Longwood vs. Houston — TNT, 9:20 p.m.

South Region, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Vermont at Duke — CBS, 7:10 p.m.

James Madison vs. Wisconsin — CBS, 9:40 p.m.

Midwest Region, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Andy Katz

Grambling State vs. Purdue — TBS, 7:25 p.m.

TCU vs. Utah State — TBS, 9:55 p.m.

West Region, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, WA

Announcers: Lisa Byington/Robbie Hummel/Steve Smith//Lauren Shehadi

College of Charleston vs. Alabama — truTV, 7:35 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary’s — truTV, 10:05 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Seth Davis/Candace Parker/Jay Wright

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, noon

NCAA Pre-Game — TNT, 1 p.m.

NCAA Pre-Game — TBS, 1:30 p.m.

Comeback: A March Madness Story — truTV, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Seth Davis/Candace Parker/Jay Wright

Inside March Madness — truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Field of 68: Tournament Pregame — Stadium, 11 a.m.

March Madness Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Bracket Central Live/NCAA Tournament/March Madness — SportsGrid, noon

Bracket Central Live/NCAA Tournament/March Madness — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Primetime Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Bracket Central Live/NCAA Tournament/March Madness — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

March Madness Prime Time — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Bracket Central Live: SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

March Madness Postgame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, midnight

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

Albany 1 Region, Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck

Michigan State vs. North Carolina — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Portland 3 Region, Value City Arena, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Announcers: Matt Schumacker/Meghan McKeown

Maine vs. Ohio State — ESPN, noon

Richmond vs. Duke — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Albany 2 Region, Maravich Assembly Center, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Christy Thomaskutty

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisville — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Rice vs. LSU — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Portland 3 Region, Moody Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jimny Dykes

Drexel vs. Texas — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Florida State vs. Alabama — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Portland 3 Region, Cassell Coliseum, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, VA

Announcers: Jay Alter/Kelly Gramlich

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Columbia/Vanderbilt vs. Baylor — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Albany 2 Region, Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS

Announcers: Brenda VanLengen/Holly Warlick

Portland vs. Kansas State — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Drake vs. Colorado — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Portland 4 Region, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Brooke Weisbrod

Maryland vs. Iowa State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk State vs. Stanford — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Albany 1 Region, Gill Coliseum, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Announcers: Jason Ross, Jr./Aja Ellison

Eastern Washington vs. Oregon State — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Nebraska — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Eastern College Athletic Conference Hockey Tournament

Semifinals, 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, NY

Quinnipiac vs. St. Lawrence — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cornell vs. Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey East Tournament

Semifinals, TD Garden, Boston, MA

UMass vs. Boston College — NESN/NESNplus/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Maine vs. Boston University — NESN/NESNplus/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey East Face-Off Live — NESN/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament

NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Semifinals, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Nebraska-Omaha vs. North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. Denver — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Frozen Four

National Semifinals, Whittemore Center Arena, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH

Clarkson vs. Ohio State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Colgate vs. Wisconsin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Dartmouth at Harvard — ESPN+. 1 p.m.

Boston University at Army — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

UConn at Butler — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Boston University at Army — ESPN+, 4:15 p.m.

Brown at Yale — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Penn State — BTN+, 5 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland — B1G+, 6 p.m.

South Florida at UAB — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Boise State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

LSU at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Houston — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at BYU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

San Diego State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Day 2, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Shawn Kenney/Tim Johnson/Rock Harrison (rules)//Quint Kessenich

Quarterfinals — ESPNU, noon

Announcers: Shane Sparks/Anthony Robles

Quarterfinals MatCast — ESPN+, noon

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Jordan Burroughs/Daniel Cormier/Rock Harrison (rules)//Quint Kessenich

Semifinals — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Shane Sparks/Anthony Robles

Quarterfinals MatCast — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Day 3, Centre Bell, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Ice Dance-Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 11:20 a.m.

Women’s Free Program — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir//Andrea Joyce

Women’s Free Program — USA Network/Peacock, 8 p.m. (same night coverage)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Practice 3 — ESPNews, 9:25 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Notah Begay III/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Kira Dixon

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Brian Harman/Taylor Moore/Xander Schauffele & Akshay Bhatia/Brice Garnett/Billy Horschel with Tony Finau/Sepp Straka/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Keegan Bradley/Jordan Spieth/Nick Taylor with Sam Burns/Sungjae Im/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Sam Burns/Sungjae Im/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Tony Finau/Sepp Straka/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 8 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Palos Verde Golf Club. Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Hoag Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA

1st Round — Peacock, 5:50 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

DP World Tour

Singapore Classic, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

3rd Round — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, 10:30 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 (07/29/2023) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Ribas vs. Namajunas — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Atlanta vs. Minnesota — Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Detroit vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Minnesota (SS) vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network/YES, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston — Space City Home Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Cactus League

Chicago White Sox (SS) vs. Anaheim — Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas (SS) — KTXA, 4 p.m.

San Francisco (SS) vs. Chicago Cubs (SS) — Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Texas (SS) vs. Cleveland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas. Austin, TX

Practice and Qualifying — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Practice and Qualifying — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Detroit — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto — KSBI/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — NBA TV/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami — WVUE/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Portland — Bally Sports SoCal/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Postgame — Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

#Handles: 3/22 — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Oklahoma City Blue at Greensboro Swarm — Tubi, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network Streaming, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at G League Ignite — Tubi/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Washington — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports South/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado — Bally Sports Ohio/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Root Sports/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pittsburgh at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Columbus at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Seattle ar Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NWSL

Matchday 2

Orlando Pride vs. Angel City — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Utah Royals vs. North Carolina Courage — NWSL+, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Mardan Sports Complex, Aksu, Antalya, Turkey

North Macedonia vs. Moldova — FS2, 10:20 a.m.

International Friendly, Tofik Bakhramov Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. Mongolia — Fubo Sports 2, 11:45 a.m.

International Friendly, Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Kosovo — Fubo Sports, 11:47 a.m.

International Friendly, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Czechia — FS2, 12:50 p.m.

International Friendly, Johan Cruyff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Scotland — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Ennio Tardini Stadium, Parma, Italy

Albania vs. Chile — Fubo Sports 4, 3;30 p.m.

International Friendly, National Arena, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Northern Ireland — Fubo Sports 8, 3:32 p.m.

International Friendly, London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Spain vs. Colombia — Fubo Sports, 4:17 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Clemson — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Day Session: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Night Session: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.