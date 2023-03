All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Semifinal, loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Cuba vs. United States — FS1, 7 p.m.

World Baseball Classic Postgame — FS1, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 25

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Mississippi State at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

New Orleans at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament — 2nd Round

Midwest Region, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel//Evan Washburn

Pittsburgh vs. Xavier — CBS, 12:10 p.m.

East Region, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel//Evan Washburn

Kentucky vs. Northwestern — CBS, 2:40 p.m.

East Region, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH — Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl

Michigan State vs. Marquette — CBS, 5:15 p.m.

West Region, MVP Arena, Albany, NY — Spero Dedes/Deb Antonelli//AJ Ross

Saint Mary’s vs. UConn — TNT, 6:10 p.m.

South Region, Ball Arena, Denver, CO — Lisa Byington/Steve Smith/Avery Johnson//Andy Katz

Creighton vs. Baylor — TBS, 7:10 p.m.

East Region, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH — Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Florida Atlantic — truTV, 7:45 p.m.

Midwest Region, MVP Arena, Albany, NY — Spero Dedes/Deb Antonelli//AJ Ross

Miami (FL) vs. Indiana — TNT, 8:40 p.m.

West Region, Ball Arena, Denver, CO — Lisa Byington/Steve Smith/Avery Johnson//Andy Katz

TCU vs. Gonzaga — TBS, 9:40 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, midnight

NCAA March Madness Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

College Basketball Invitational

Opening Round, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Duquesne vs. Rice — FloSports, 1:30 p.m.

Tarleton vs. Radford — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Stetson vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

2nd Round — Home Sites

Liberty at Wisconsin — ESPN2, noon

Eastern Washington at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston at North Texas — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Central Florida at Oregon — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at Colorado — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament — 2nd Round

Greenville Region 1, Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC — Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck

South Florida vs. South Carolina — ABC, 1 p.m.

Seattle Region 4, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA — Dave O’Brien/Christy Winters-Scott

Georgia vs. Iowa — ABC, 3 p.m.

Greenville Region 1, Purcell Pavilion, Notre Dame University, South Bend, IN — Jenn Hildreth/Mike Thibault

Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle Region 3, Cassell Coliseum, Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg, VA — Angel Gray/Helen Williams

South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Greenville Region 1, Xfinity Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD — Tiffany Greene/Jimny Dykes

Arizona vs. Maryland — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville Region 2, Jon M. Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT — Elise Woodward/Dan Hughes

Princeton vs. Utah — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Greenville Region 2, Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA — Kevin Fitzgerald/Andrea Lloyd

Michigan vs. LSU — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Region 4, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Stanford, CA — Roy Philpott/Brooke Weisbrod

Mississippi vs. Stanford — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Selection Show — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament

Frozen Four, National Championship, AMSOIL Arena, Duluth, MN

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Dartmouth at North Carolina — ACC Network, noon

Women’s

North Carolina at Northwestern — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Cal at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Howard at Norfolk State — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

Syracuse at Florida State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Utah at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 28

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Telemundo, 9:55 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network, noon

FA Cup

Quarterfinals

Sheffield United vs. Blackburn Rovers — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Grimsby Town — ESPN+, 10:10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Fulham — ESPN+, noon

FA Cup Semi Finals Draw — ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Race — ESPN, 12:55 p.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Hoag Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golfing the World: Southeast Ireland — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Golfing the World: Buddy Trip to Northwest Ireland — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 26

Real Betis vs. Mallorca — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 11;05 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Elche CF — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

Getafe CF vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 28

AC Ajaccio vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:50 a.m.

RC Strasbourg vs. AJ Auxerre — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 9:50 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 9:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC: The Walk: Whittaker vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Silva vs. Bisping — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies — NESNplus/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 11:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cactus League

Anaheim Angels vs. San Francisco Giants — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners (SS) — Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers — Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports San Diego/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — Fox, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Atlanta — Fox, 2 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Brooklyn — Altitude/YES, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 3;30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Miami at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston — Bally Sports New Orleans/AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Portland — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Root Sports Plus, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Fort Wayne Mad Ants — NBA TV/WACY, 2:30 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

G League Ignite at Stockton Kings — NBA TV, 4;30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest, 4:30 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Mexico City Capitaines — WABM, 8 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Buffalo — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN/MSG Western New York, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota — NHL Network/NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 4 p.m.

Nashville at New York Rangers — Bally Sports South/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis — TSN3/Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports West, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Columbus at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Vancouver at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:15 a.m. (Monday)

Serie A

Matchday 27

SS Lazio vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, noon

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:50 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

The B1G Moment — Big Ten Network, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The B1G Trip — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Center, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Singles Finals — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

XFL

Week 5

Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.