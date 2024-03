Mar 16, 2024; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Saint Louis at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Jay Bilas “My Bracket is Better Than Your Bracket” Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

College Softball

Arkansas at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oregon State at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

BYU at Utah — Pac-12 Insider, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Quarterfinals Review Show — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2002 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Corey Conners — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Barn Burners — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Boston vs. Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia (SS) vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia (SS) — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston (SS) — Space City Home Network, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim vs. Milwaukee — MLB Network/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. Texas — Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN/Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors — ESPN/MSG Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Chicago — Root Sports Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah — Bally Sports North/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Ringer: NBA Group Chat — FanFuel TV, 9 a.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Motor City Cruise at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest/Urban Edge Network, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

First Draft — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Monumental Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle — MSG Western New York/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Buffalo at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Invincible — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 1 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m,

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)