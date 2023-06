All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 14

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Richmond Tigers vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

CFL

Week 2

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3, 8:30 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series

Bracket 1, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Oral Roberts vs. TCU — ESPN (Karl Ravech/Ben McDonald/Eduardo Pérez//Dani Wexelman), 2 p.m.

Virginia vs. Florida — ESPN (Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden), 7 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 4:55 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Open, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Play-by-play: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//Tower: Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Peter Jacobsen/Steve Sands/Jimmy Roberts//Analysts: Paul Azinger/Brandel Chamblee/Nick Dougherty/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Morgan Pressel//On-Course: Notah Begay III/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Smylie Kaufman/Aaron Oberhauser/John Wood//Interviews: Damon Hack//Essays: Jimmy Roberts

2nd Round

Main Feed — Peacock, 9:40 a.m.

Featured Group: Patrick Cantlay/Tony Finau/Jordan Spieth — Peacock, 11:13 a.m.

Featured Group: Brooks Koepka/Hideki Matsuyama/Rory McIlroy — Peacock, 11:24 a.m.

Featured Holes: 6, 14, 15 — Peacock, noon

Main Feed — USA Network, 1 p.m.

Featured Group: Max Homa/Collin Morikawa/Scottie Scheffler — Peacock, 4:43 p.m.

Featured Group: Xander Schauffele/Viktor Hovland/Jon Rahm — Peacock, 4:54 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

U.S. Open All Access — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, MI

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples/Tom Abbott/Angela Stanford

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Championship Fighting

ONE Friday Fights 21, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

Bellator 297

Light Heavyweight World Championship, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Professional Fighters League

PFL 5, Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta, GA

Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie (04/09/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Vettori vs. Cannonier — ESPN2, 4:27 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Kansas City — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

National League

Miami at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/MASN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Mets — Bally Sports Midwest/SNY, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/MASN2/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego — Bally Sports Sun/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:25 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9:25 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Radioactive Rewind, Part 2 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

2023 NBA Draft: Get to Know — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. New Zealand — Fubo Sports 10, 12:50 p.m.

International Friendly, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Germany — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Pelé: Long Live the King — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Afternoon Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m..

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Hidden Dynasty: The Story of Carolina Women’s Soccer — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Chad Austin Does It Again — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

E60: Pictures: Life as Matt — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Dominican Dream — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/Libema Open (ATP/WTA)/Rothesay Open (WTA Tour), 5 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA 2024 Euro Qualifiers

Group Play

Group C, National Stadium, Ta’ Qali, Malta

Malta vs. England — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Group B, OPAP Arena, Nea Filadelfeia, Greece

Greece vs. Republic of Ireland — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group H, Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Northern Ireland — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.

Group I, Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra

Andorra vs. Switzerland — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, Szusza Ferenc Stadion, Budapest, Hungary

Belarus vs. Israel — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Pristina, Kosovo

Kosovo vs. Romania — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

Group D, Skonto Stadions, Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Turkey — Fubo Sports 5, 2:35 p.m.

Group C, National Arena Toše Proeski, Skopje, North Macedonia

North Macedonia vs. Ukraine — Fubo Sports 6, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy

San Marino vs. Kazakhstan — Fubo Sports 7, 2:35 p.m.

Group D, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Armenia — Fubo Sports 9, 2:35 p.m.

Group B, Estádio Algarve, Faro-Loule, Portugal

Gibraltar vs. France — FS1, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics — Ion, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks — Ion, 10 p.m.