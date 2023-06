All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 14

Brisbane Lions vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 2

Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN5/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Knockout Round

Semifinals, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Panama vs. Canada — CBS Sports Network (Adian Garcia-Marquez/Charlie Davies//Nico Cantor//Jenny Chiu//Christina Unkel)//Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

United States vs. Mexico — Univision/TUDN//Paramount+ (Andrés Cordero/Maurice Edu//Nico Cantor//Jenny Chiu//Christina Unkel), 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League Today — CBS Sports Network (Kate Abdo/Charlie Davies/Clint Dempsey/Maurice Edu/Jenny Ruiz), 9:15 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Golf

USGA

U.S. Open, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Play-by-play: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//Tower: Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Peter Jacobsen/Steve Sands/Jimmy Roberts//Analysts: Paul Azinger/Brandel Chamblee/Nick Dougherty/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Morgan Pressel//On-Course: Notah Begay III/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Smylie Kaufman/Aaron Oberhauser/John Wood//Interviews: Damon Hack//Essays: Jimmy Roberts

1st Round

Main Feed — Peacock, 9:40 a.m.

Featured Group: Max Homa/Collin Morikawa/Scottie Scheffler — Peacock, 11:13 a.m.

Featured Group: Xander Schauffele/Viktor Hovland/Jon Rahm — Peacock, 11:24 a.m.

Featured Holes: 6, 14, 15 — Peacock, noon

Main Feed — USA Network, 1 p.m.

Featured Group: Patrick Cantlay/Tony Finau/Jordan Spieth — Peacock, 4:43 p.m.

Featured Group: Brooks Koepka/Hideki Matsuyama/Rory McIlroy — Peacock, 4:54 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

U.S. Open All Access — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, MI

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples/Tom Abbott/Angela Stanford

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Middleweight Knockouts — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

PFL 2023 Top Finishes Countdown — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, Episode 1 — ESPN, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, Episode 2 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, Episode 3 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bellator 268: Nemov vs. Anglickas (10/16/2021) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull (04/15/2022) — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Toronto at Baltimore — MLB Network/Sportsnet/MASN, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Arizona — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Washington at Houston — MASN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego — Bally Sports Great Lakes/MLB San Diego Padres, 8;30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Chicago/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Radioactive Rewind, Part 1 — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Denver Nuggets 2023 Championship Parade — NBA TV, noon

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Dan Marino: A Football Life — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Elway to Marino — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Throwback: Dan Marino Career Highlights — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — Sportsnet, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Workers’ Stadium, Beijing, Communist China

Argentina vs. Australia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Afternoon Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Team Garcia vs. Team Zerkle — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Team Mulipola vs. Team Zerkle — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc– FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m..

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Ray-Ray McCloud — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportswoman: Pioneers — Women Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Brothers in Exile — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/Libema Open (ATP/WTA)/Rothesay Open (WTA Tour), 5 a.m. (Friday)

Track & Field

Diamond League

Oslo Bislett Games, Bislett, Norway

Finals — Peacock, 2 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

Knockout Round

Semifinal, De Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands

Spain vs. Italy — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun — Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces — Amazon Prime Video/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle)/KZJO/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/Indiana Fever Facebook/WCIU, 8 p.m.