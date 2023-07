All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big 3

Week 3, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Trilogy vs. Power/Triplets vs. Tri-State — CBS, 1 p.m.

CFL

Week 5

Montreal Alouettes at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Final Round

Quarterfinals, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Guatemala vs. Jamaica — FS1 (John Strong/Stu Holden//Jenny Taft)/Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

United States vs. Canada — FS1 (John Strong/Stu Holden//Jenny Taft)/Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 4 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1 (Rob Stone/Landon Donovan/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas), 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1 (Rob Stone/Landon Donovan/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas), 10 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll/Steve Porino/Christian Vande Velde

Stage 8: Libourne to Limoges — Peacock, 7:05 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock (Paul Burmeister/Sam Bewley/Brent Bookwalter), 7 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Great Britain Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, United Kingdom

Race — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Made in Himmerland, HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Chris Stroud/Cameron Champ & Russell Henley/Russell Knox — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Zach Johnson/Kevin Streelman — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Sepp Straka/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Lucas Glover/Kevin Roy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel (Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/John Cook//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Johnson Wagner), 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Andrew Catalon/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner), 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CA

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Grant Boone/Paige Mackenzie/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples//John Wood//Cara Banks

Final Round

Featured Group 1: Amari Avery/Celine Coutier — Peacock (George Savaricas/Amanda Blumenhurst//Emilia Migliaccio//Julia Johnson), 11:09 a.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Minjee Lee/Rose Zhang — Peacock (George Savaricas/Amanda Blumenhurst//Emilia Migliaccio//Julia Johnson), 3:35 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel (Anna Jackson/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Beth Ann Nichols//Amy Rogers//Hally Leadbetter), noon

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel (Anna Jackson/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Beth Ann Nichols//Amy Rogers//Hally Leadbetter), 9 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Norfolk Tides at Durham Bulls — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler: Episode 6 — ESPN, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Boston — NBC Sports California/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN/Bally Sports Detroit, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at San Diego — WPIX/MLB San Diego Padres, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at Washington — Peacock (Brendan Burke/Kevin Frandsen/C.J. Nitkowski), noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/YES, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Gordon Beckham), 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Gordon Beckham), 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLB All-Star Futures Game

Rookies, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Dave Sims/Yonder Alonso/Jonathan Mayo//Siera Santos//Carolina Piñeda

American League vs. National League — MLB Network, 9 a.m. (delayed from 07/08/2023)

2023 MLB Draft

Day 1, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Round 1 — ESPN/MLB Network (Greg Amsinger/Melanie Newman/Dan O’Dowd/Harold Reynolds/Xavier Scruggs/Jay Johnson/Jim Callis/Carlos Collazo), 7 p.m.

Round 2 — MLB Network (Greg Amsinger/Melanie Newman/Dan O’Dowd/Harold Reynolds/Xavier Scruggs/Jay Johnson/Jim Callis/Carlos Collazo), 10 p.m.

2023 MLB Draft Preview — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Steve Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Atlanta — FS1 (Adam Alexander/Trevor Bayne/Bobby Labonte/Larry McReynolds), 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Cup Series — USA Network (Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Kyle Petty), 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race — USA Network/Peacock (Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Kyle Petty), 10:30 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League

Day 3, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Toronto vs. Cleveland — NBA TV/Sportsnet 360, 3:30 p.m.

New York vs. Brooklyn — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5:30 p.m.

Boston vs. Washington — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Denver — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

Day 3, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Detroit vs. Houston — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Portland — ESPN2/Sportsnet 360, 8 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Golden State — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Top Shelf: 2022-23 Improbable Plays — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Central Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 15

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Portland Thorns — CBS Sports Golazo Network (Mike Watts/Saskia Webber), 5:30 p.m.

Angel City vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Golazo Network (Maura Sheridan/Tony Meola), 8 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Send-Off, PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

Announcers: TNT-Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock-Andres Cantor/Manuel Sol//Carlos Yustis

United States vs. Wales — TNT/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Fútbol: Pre — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Carlota Vizmanos), 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show live from San Jose, CA — TNT (Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Shannon Boxx/Julie Foudy), 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame Show live from San Jose, CA — TNT (Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Shannon Boxx/Julie Foudy), 6 p.m.

Fútbol: Post — Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Carlota Vizmanos), 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Whitney’s Anthem — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPN2, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Napoli: A First Title Since Maradona — BBC News, 3:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Chad Austin Does It Again — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

La Jugada del Verano — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN Radio — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom|

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: Round of 16 — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: Round of 16 — ABC, 1 p.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: Round of 16 — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: Round of 16 Highlights — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

USA Track & Field

USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Sanya Richards-Ross/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee//Lewis Johnson

Day 4– CNBC/Peacock, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/Bally Sports North/KSTP, 7 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever — ESPN3/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Indiana, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury — Spectrum SportsNet/KPHE/KTVK, 6 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky — Bally Sports Southeast/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.