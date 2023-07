Jul 7, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Bailey Tardy tees off on the tenth hole during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 17

Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

High School

High School All-American Game, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Melanie Newman/Jonathan Mayo/Ryan Rowland-Smith

American vs. National — MLB Network, 11 a.m. (delayed from 07/05/2023)

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

IBF Interim Welterweight Title, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ

Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa — Showtime, 9:30 p.m.

All Access: Spence vs. Crawford-Episode 1 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 5

Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinals, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Panama vs. Qatar — FS1 (Keith Costigan/Warren Barton)/Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Mexico vs. Costa Rica — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones/Randolfo Landeros)/Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1 (Rob Stone/Landon Donovan/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas//Chris Fallica), 9 p.m.

Dogs

AKC Diving Dogs Premier Cup — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Great Britain Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, United Kingdom

Qualifying — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Made in Himmerland, HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Beau Hossler/Troy Merritt/Matt NeSmith & Chris Kirk/Nate Lashley/J.T. Poston — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Marquee Group: Tyler Duncan/Nick Hardy/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Chris Kirk/Nate Lashley/J.T. Poston — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Lucas Glover/Grayson Murray/Kevin Streelman — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel (Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/John Cook//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Johnson Wagner), 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner), 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CA

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Paige Mackenzie/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples//John Wood//Cara Banks

3rd Round

Featured Group 1: Nelly Korda/Gaby Lopez — Peacock (George Savaricas/Amanda Blumenhurst//Emilia Migliaccio//Julia Johnson), 11:39 a.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Maja Stark/Rose Zhang — Peacock (George Savaricas/Amanda Blumenhurst//Emilia Migliaccio//Julia Johnson), 3:29 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel (Anna Jackson/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Beth Ann Nichols//Amy Rogers//Hally Leadbetter), noon

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel (Anna Jackson/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Beth Ann Nichols//Amy Rogers//Hally Leadbetter), 9 p.m.

Golfing the World: New England — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Golfing the World: Cape Cod — NLSE, 7:30 a.m.

PGA of America Special: Now on the Tee: Trailblazers in Women’s Golf — CBS, 1 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.

One Shot Away — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Memphis Redbirds at Indianapolis Indians — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 290

Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Early Prelims — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Prelims — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ Pay per view, 10 p.m.

Combate Global

Bantamweights, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Carlos Briseño vs. Micaias Ureña — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.//Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Top 10: Slugfests — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

UFC Live: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Pre-Show — ABC, noon

UFC Live: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at Detroit — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Boston — NBC Sports California/NESN, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — FS1/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at San Diego — MLB Network/SNY/MLB San Diego Padres, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Amazon Prime Video, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Texas at Washington — Bally Sports Southwest/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB All-Star Futures Game

Prospects, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Dave Sims/Yonder Alonso/Jonathan Mayo//Siera Santos//Carolina Piñeda

American League vs. National League — Peacock, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 24

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Walter Roque

Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids, 9:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia Union, 10:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham/Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Ivan Kasanzew

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Martin Zuniga

MLS 360, 7 p.m. — Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

D.C. United vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: José Hernandez/Pablo Marino

Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Ed Cohen/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Stefano Fusaro/Diego Tabares//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches

New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Agulla

Toronto FC vs. St. Louis City SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Moises Linares/Jaime Macias//French: Olivier Brett/Patrice Bernier

Chicago Fire vs. Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Mark Followill/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez

Minnesota United vs. Austin FC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Dan Gargan//Spanish: Jesus Acosta/Max Cordero

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Ricky Lopez-Espin//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Vancouver Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m. (also on TSN1/TSN5) — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto//French: Jeremy Filosa/Gavino De Falco

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Jillian Sakovits/Shep Messing/Nigel Reo-Coker//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Eduardo Biscayart/Chelsea Cabarcas

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — English: Jillian Sakovits/Shep Messing/Nigel Reo-Coker//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Eduardo Biscayart/Chelsea Cabarcas

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Announcers: Jamie Little/Phil Parsons/Michael Waltrip//Amanda Busick//Jamie Howe

Race — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup-Mid-Ohio — FS1 (Kaitlyn Vincie/Trevor Bayne/Todd Bodine//Jamie Howe), 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Alsco Uniforms 250. Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Steve Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Qualifying — USA Network, 4 p.m.

Race — USA Network, 8 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Geoff Bodine — USA Network, 7 p.m.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Xfinity Series — USA Network (Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Kyle Petty), 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — USA Network (Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Kyle Petty), 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Steve Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Qualifying — USA Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League

Day 2, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Miami vs. Boston — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston, 3 p.m.

New York vs. Philadelphia — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5 p.m.

Memphis vs. Chicago — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Phoenix — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m.

Day 2, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Dallas vs. Oklahoma City — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. Orlando — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Washington — ESPN2/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

NBA Today: 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Launch — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Best of Free Agency — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 15

San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit — CBS Sports Golazo Network (Mike Watts/Lianne Sanderson), 10 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Napoli: A First Title Since Maradona — BBC News, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Washington, D.C. — NBC, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Lasting Legacies — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

La jaula — TUDN, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Napoli: A First Title Since Maradona — BBC News, 8:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 1 — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 2 — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom|

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: 3rd Round — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: 3rd Round — ABC, 1 p.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: 3rd Round Highlights — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

USA Track & Field

USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Day 3 — CNBC/Peacock, 9 p.m.

UEFA U-21 EURO

Final Round

Final, Adjarabet Arena, Batumi, Georgia

England vs. Spain — CBS Sports Network, noon

UEFA U-21 EURO Final Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

UEFA U-21 EURO Final Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty — ESPN, 2 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.