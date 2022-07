All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 17

Sydney Swans vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 5

Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF W Championship

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group A, BBVA Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico

Jamaica vs. United States — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Haiti vs. Mexico — Paramount+, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Pre-Match Show — Paramount+, 6:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Studio Coverage — Paramount+, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 6

Binche to Longwy — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

2nd Round

Featured Groups: Jon Rahm/Scottie Scheffler/Viktor Hovland & Jordan Spieth/Cameron Smith/Tyrrell Hatton — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Featured Group: Sam Burns/Justin Rose/Nicolai Hojgaard — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Houston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Baltimore — Bally Sports West/MASN2, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet One/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 2 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: V-Day Do-Over — USA Network, 9:31 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Salt Lake City Summer League

Day 3, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 6 p.m.

Memphis vs. Utah — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

NBA2K23 Summer League

Day 1, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Houston vs. Orlando — ESPN/TSN5, 10 p.m.

Portland vs. Detroit — ESPN/TSN5, midnight

NBA Today — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2023 NHL Draft

Day 1, Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Round 1 — ESPN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Scouting Combine Special — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 32 Draft Prospects — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: NHL Draft Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2022 NHL Draft Round 1 Recap — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 1 — ESPNU, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 2 — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Little Big Men — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Prince of Pennsylvania — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Ladies’ Singles: Semifinals — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Championship — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group A, St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England, United Kingdom

Norway vs. Northern Ireland — TUDN, 2:50 p.m./ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever — TSN5/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury — Facebook/YES app/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — Twitter/NBA TV Canada/Amazon (Seattle only)/KZJO/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.