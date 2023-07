Jul 28, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Baseball

High School

2023 Hank Aaron Invitational Showcase Game, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Team Aaron vs. Team Robinson — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Basketball

Big3

Week 6, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Trilogy vs. 3’s Company/Triplets vs. Killer 3’s — CBS, 1 p.m.

The Basketball Tournament

Elite Eight

Regional Final, Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, WV

Boeheim’s Army vs. Herd That — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

CFL

Week 8

Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN4/CFL+, 7 p.m.

College Football

ACC Huddle: Season Preview — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France Femmes

Stage 8: Pau (Conclusion: Individual Time Trial) — Peacock, 9:20 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Summer Series

Matchday 4, FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Announcers: Daniel Mann/Tim Howard/Alex Aljoe

Aston Villa vs. Brentford — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Announcers: Joe Speight/Robbie Earle/Alex Aljoe

Chelsea vs. Fulham — NBC/Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

eSports

SportsCenter Special: The Madden ’24 Ratings — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (simultaneous matches)

Group C, Wellington Regional Stadium (Sky Stadium), Wellington, New Zealand

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — John Strong/Kyndra de St. Aubin/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

Japan vs. Spain — Fox/Telemundo/Peacock, 2:55 a.m. (Monday)

Group C, Waikato Stadium (FMG Waikato Stadium), Hamilton, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — Kate Scott/Danielle Slaton/Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock — Copán Álvarez/Janelly Farías/Maxi Rodriguez

Costa Rica vs. Zambia — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 2:55 a.m. (Monday)

Group B, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (AAMI Park), Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Peacock — Daniella López-Guajardo/Eduardo Biscayart/Isabella Echeverri

Canada vs. Australia — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 5:55 a.m. (Monday)

Group B, Brisbane Stadium (Suncorp Stadium), Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton/Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Universo//Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Diana Rincón

Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 5:55 a.m. (Monday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — Fox/Fox 4K/FS1/FS1 4K, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 2:30 a.m. (Monday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — Fox/Fox 4K/FS1/FS1 4K, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Hoy en la Copa Mundial Feminina — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Monday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Swimming

Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Highlights — NBC, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

London E-Prix, ExCel Circuit, London, England, United Kingdom

Round 16 — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

Announcers: Golf Channel — Steve Sands/Johnson Wagner/Mark Rolfing//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oberholser//CBS — Andrew Catalon/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Amanda Renner

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8. 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

The R&A

The Senior Open Championship, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Wales, United Kingdom

Final Round — CNBC/Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlético San Luis, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

C.F. Monterrey vs. Seattle Sounders, 9 p.m. (also on FS1/UniMás/TUDN/TSN3) — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

Fútbol central — TUDN, 8 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Atlas FC vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Matt Cullen/Dan Gargan//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suárez//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Club Tijuana vs. Querétaro FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Claudio Suârez

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 9 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz//French: Olivier Brett/Sébastien Le Toux

Tigres UANL vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 11 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías

Leagues Cup Countdown, 7 p.m. — Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Leagues Cup La Previa, 7 p.m. — Tony Cherchi/Pável Pardo/Diego Valeri

Leagues Cup El Resumen, 1 a.m. (Monday) — Tony Cherchi/Pável Pardo/Diego Valeri

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up, 1 a.m. (Monday) — Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Minor League Baseball

International League

Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians — Stadium, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Pacific Coast League

Round Rock Express at El Paso Chihuahuas — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Bad Blood — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

PFL 2023: Push to the Playoffs — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler-Episode 8 — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler-Episode 9 — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Knocking Out Losing Streaks — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Toronto — Peacock (Brendan Burke/Mark Gubicza/Joe Siddall), noon

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — Bally Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney), 7 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Detroit at Miami — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco — NESN/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona — Root Sports/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Diego — Bally Sports Southwest/MLB San Diego Padres, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Sunday Leadoff — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Dexter Fowler), 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns/Marty Snider//Dillon Welch

Race — USA Network/Peacock, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Ricky Stenhouse — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Cup Series Pre-Race Show — USA Network/Peacock (Marty Snider/Dale Earnhardt, Jr.), 2:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — USA Network (Marty Snider/Dale Earnhardt, Jr.), 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 11 p.m.

NFL

Training Camp: Back Together Weekend — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Atlantic Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Seattle Open, Lower Woodland Tennis Courts, Seattle, WA

Men’s and Women’s Singles Finals — ESPN, noon

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester City — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Manchester United Tour 2023, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Manchester United vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN2, 8:55 p.m.

ESPN FC: Manchester United vs. Borussia Dortmund Pregame — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Week 1, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney — ESPN2, noon

Team Denham vs. Team Mulipola — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E60: Pictures: Owen and Haatchi — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Bills — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 4:01 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Brendan Haywood — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Contenders 2023 — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Finals: Hamburg European Open (ATP)/Warsaw Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Center Court Live: Finals: Atlanta Open (ATP)/Croatia Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Courtside Live: Generali Open (ATP)/Prague Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports North Extra/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream — ESPN3/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports/Bally Sports South, 3 p.m.

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Phoenix Liberty at Chicago Sky — ESPN3/KPHE/KTVK, 4 p.m./Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever — ESPN3/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Indiana Fever Facebook, 4 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 6 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.